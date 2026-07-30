Tamil Nadu could soon see a new item on the menu at government schools if a proposal to serve chicken biryani once a week gets the state government's approval.

The proposal was put forward by a group of more than 80 teachers' unions during a meeting with School Education Minister A Rajmohan ahead of the Tamil Nadu budget scheduled for August 5.

The unions have asked the government to improve the quality of rice served under the mid-day meal scheme and add chicken biryani to the menu once a week.

Rajmohan said the proposal was being considered. The government, however, has not taken a final decision yet. The matter also needs to be discussed with the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, which is involved in running the state's school meal programme.

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