Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Rajkot after consuming poisonous medicine, with police suspecting financial pressure as a possible reason. The deceased were a retired PWD employee, his wife and their 32-year-old son. The tragedy has sparked anger in the Raghuvanshi community, with members demanding a Crime Branch probe.

Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Rajkot on Monday, with police suspecting that financial difficulties may have pushed them to take the extreme step. The deceased have been identified as 73-year-old Dilipbhai Khakhar, his 65-year-old wife Smitaben and their 32-year-old son Nishit. The incident took place at around 5 pm in the Ajanta Park area near Sadhu Vaswani Road in Rajkot. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

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Family members taken to hospital

According to police, neighbours learnt about the incident and immediately informed the 108 ambulance service. The three family members were taken to Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment. However, their condition was critical. Smitaben died first while undergoing treatment. Dilipbhai and his son Nishit later died, according to a report by ETV Bharat.

Police said the family members had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. An investigation is now underway to establish exactly what led to the deaths.

Dilipbhai was a retired clerk with the Public Works Department (PWD). His son Nishit reportedly had financial dealings with several people and, according to relatives, had been facing pressure to repay loans.

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Financial pressure suspected

The initial police investigation suggests that the family had been dealing with financial problems for some time.

A police official said the family may have taken the step after facing continued financial difficulties. However, officers have not found a suicide note or any evidence of illegal moneylending at the scene so far.

The IIC of the University Police Station said the three family members had died after allegedly consuming poisonous medicine.

The officer said financial difficulties had emerged as a possible reason during the initial investigation, but police were looking into the matter from all angles.

Statements from relatives and people who knew the family are being recorded as part of the investigation.

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Community demands Crime Branch probe

The deaths have led to anger among members of the Raghuvanshi community, who have demanded that the case be handed over to the Rajkot Crime Branch.

The Raghuvanshi Yuva Shakti Sangh has also appealed to community members to gather at the Civil Hospital.

Members of the group have demanded immediate action if the investigation finds that any moneylender was responsible for putting pressure on the family.

They have also called for any suicide note discovered during the investigation to be made public.

Police have not confirmed any allegations of illegal moneylending at this stage.

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Family had faced another suicide tragedy

The incident has also brought back memories of an earlier tragedy in the Khakhar family. According to reports, the family's eldest son, Parag, had died by suicide around six years ago.

Neighbours said the family had been under considerable stress for several years and had gradually stopped interacting with people living around them.

Police are continuing to investigate the deaths and are examining the family's financial situation, the alleged loan-related pressure faced by Nishit and the circumstances leading up to the incident. Any further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

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