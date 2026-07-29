Hotel guests also have a right to privacy, subject to the law and ordinary hotel operations. The Supreme Court has observed in a case involving a hotel room that, although a hotel may be considered a public place, an occupied hotel room is not open to the public in the same way. The court noted that a guest is entitled to privacy in the room, subject to ordinary activities such as maintenance and housekeeping.

This is an important distinction. A hotel room is not a public space where anyone can simply enter without a reason. At the same time, privacy does not prevent lawful police action when the legal requirements for such action are met.

What should couples check before booking?

Couples planning to stay at a hotel can avoid unnecessary problems by taking a few simple steps.

First, book through the hotel's official website or a trusted booking platform. Before paying, check whether the property accepts unmarried couples and whether it accepts local IDs if both guests live in the same city.

Second, carry valid identity proof for every guest who will be checking in.

Third, read the hotel's cancellation and check-in conditions carefully. Policies can differ between properties, even within the same city.

Finally, both guests should follow the hotel's rules and comply with Indian law.

There is no general law in India that prohibits two consenting adults from staying together in a hotel simply because they are unmarried. Being unmarried does not, by itself, make a hotel stay illegal.

However, couples must still meet the hotel's check-in requirements, provide valid identification and follow the property's policies. Hotels may have their own rules, including restrictions on local IDs or whether they accept unmarried couples.

The police also cannot treat an unmarried couple as criminals merely for staying together. But, as with anyone else, lawful investigation or action is possible if there is a genuine suspicion of an offence and the legal requirements for police action are met.

So, the simple answer to the question "Can unmarried couples stay in hotel rooms in India?" is yes. The safest approach is to choose a property that clearly accepts couples, check its ID policy before booking and ensure that the stay complies with the law.