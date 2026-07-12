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Kerala Man Stops in Heavy Rain to Clear Hidden Traffic Signal, Internet Calls Him a Real Hero (WATCH)
A video from Kerala showing a man clearing thick vegetation from a traffic signal and repairing it in the rain has gone viral on social media. Internet users praised his public spirit and dedication, while many also expressed concern over the risks.
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A heartwarming video from Kerala has caught the attention of thousands online after a man stopped during heavy rain to repair a traffic signal that had become hidden under thick vegetation.
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The clip, which has gained over 15.5 million views, shows the man, dressed in a bright yellow raincoat, parking his two-wheeler before walking towards the overgrown signal. Armed with a sickle, he patiently cuts away the thick vines and leaves covering the structure.
Signal starts working again
After clearing the vegetation, the man is seen checking the traffic signal and repairing it. Moments later, the signal begins working properly again, drawing appreciation from people watching the video.
Many social media users praised him for taking the initiative instead of simply passing by. Several described him as a responsible citizen who chose action over complaints.
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Praise mixed with concern
While the man's effort won widespread applause, many viewers also worried about his safety. Since the work was carried out during rain, several users pointed out the danger of exposed electrical wires, poisonous snakes, insects and reptiles hiding inside the thick vegetation.
One user wrote, "Great salute, but be safe. Electric wires, snakes and poisonous insects may be hidden there." Another commented, 'Not all heroes wear capes, they wear raincoats.'
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Calls for recognition of efforts
Many others said the man's actions deserved recognition and urged authorities to maintain public infrastructure more regularly so that ordinary people do not have to put themselves at risk.
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Internet applauds selfless act
The comments section quickly filled with messages of respect, applause and gratitude. While many called the man a true hero, others said his actions highlighted how one person's effort can make roads safer for everyone.
The viral clip has not only celebrated an act of kindness but has also sparked conversations about civic responsibility and the need for timely maintenance of public facilities.
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