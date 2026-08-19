Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have left 166 roads blocked and disrupted power and water supply. The monsoon toll stands at 205, with financial losses crossing Rs 1,033 crore. Mandi, Lahaul & Spiti, and Kangra are the worst-hit districts.

Monsoon Toll and Damage According to cumulative SEOC data for the monsoon period from June 30 to August 19, rain-related incidents, including landslides, drowning, electrocution, and falls, have claimed 84 lives across the state. Another 121 people have died in road accidents during the same period, taking the total monsoon toll to 205. The monsoon has also caused extensive damage to residential and agricultural assets. As many as 318 houses have been completely damaged and 820 partially damaged, while 434 livestock animals have been reported dead. The cumulative financial losses caused by the monsoon have crossed Rs 1,033 crore, with the total estimated damage put at Rs 1,03,326 lakh. The Public Works Department (PWD) has suffered losses of more than Rs 750.90 crore, while the Jal Shakti Vibhag has reported damage of around Rs 258.61 crore. Restoration Efforts Underway Restoration operations are underway across the affected districts, with authorities and disaster-response teams working to reopen blocked roads and restore power and water supply services. Officials said restoration of critical infrastructure remains a priority amid continuing adverse weather conditions in several parts of the state. IMD Weather Forecast The southwest monsoon has remained active over Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded at several places, but the weather system is expected to weaken significantly across the state after August 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh head, Shobhit Katiyar, said on Wednesday. Katiyar said several parts of the state received moderate to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, with the plains of Bilaspur and Hamirpur recording around 12-13 cm of rain. Heavy rainfall was also reported in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Solan, and Mandi, while other districts received moderate rainfall. "Over the next three days, the monsoon will remain active in some parts of the state. However, after August 23, it will weaken considerably across Himachal Pradesh," Katiyar said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Persistent heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, with 166 roads blocked, including National Highway-003, while 130 power transformers and 222 water supply schemes remained disrupted, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The NH-003 has been blocked near Ropru in Mandi district, affecting connectivity between Mandi, Kotli, and Dharampur. Mandi remained the worst-affected district in terms of road connectivity, with 84 roads blocked. Lahaul and Spiti reported the highest number of power disruptions, with 68 distribution transformer (DTR) failures, while Kangra was the worst affected in terms of water supply infrastructure, with 107 water supply schemes disrupted.According to cumulative SEOC data for the monsoon period from June 30 to August 19, rain-related incidents, including landslides, drowning, electrocution, and falls, have claimed 84 lives across the state. Another 121 people have died in road accidents during the same period, taking the total monsoon toll to 205. The monsoon has also caused extensive damage to residential and agricultural assets. As many as 318 houses have been completely damaged and 820 partially damaged, while 434 livestock animals have been reported dead. The cumulative financial losses caused by the monsoon have crossed Rs 1,033 crore, with the total estimated damage put at Rs 1,03,326 lakh. The Public Works Department (PWD) has suffered losses of more than Rs 750.90 crore, while the Jal Shakti Vibhag has reported damage of around Rs 258.61 crore.Restoration operations are underway across the affected districts, with authorities and disaster-response teams working to reopen blocked roads and restore power and water supply services. Officials said restoration of critical infrastructure remains a priority amid continuing adverse weather conditions in several parts of the state.The southwest monsoon has remained active over Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded at several places, but the weather system is expected to weaken significantly across the state after August 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Himachal Pradesh head, Shobhit Katiyar, said on Wednesday. Katiyar said several parts of the state received moderate to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, with the plains of Bilaspur and Hamirpur recording around 12-13 cm of rain. Heavy rainfall was also reported in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Solan, and Mandi, while other districts received moderate rainfall. "Over the next three days, the monsoon will remain active in some parts of the state. However, after August 23, it will weaken considerably across Himachal Pradesh," Katiyar said. (ANI)