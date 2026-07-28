The upcoming Tamil Nadu State Budget for 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented on August 5, 2026, by Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson. It will be the first full budget of the new administration led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, making the announcement closely watched across the state.

The agricultural budget will be presented separately on August 6. The government also plans to table an audit report on alleged corruption during the previous administration.

In the Interim Budget 2026-27, the government had projected revenue receipts of Rs 3,44,575 crore. The state's own revenues are expected to make up 74.67% of the total revenue receipts, while the remaining 25.33% will come from the state's share of Central taxes and grants-in-aid from the Union Government.

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