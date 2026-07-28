Tamil Nadu Budget: Rs 2,500 for Women, Free Travel in All Buses? Big Hopes from TN Budget
Tamil Nadu's first full budget of the new government will be presented on August 5, followed by agricultural budget a day later. Ahead of the announcement, expectations are high over key election promises. Officials are studying the cost and rollout.
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The upcoming Tamil Nadu State Budget for 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented on August 5, 2026, by Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson. It will be the first full budget of the new administration led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, making the announcement closely watched across the state.
The agricultural budget will be presented separately on August 6. The government also plans to table an audit report on alleged corruption during the previous administration.
In the Interim Budget 2026-27, the government had projected revenue receipts of Rs 3,44,575 crore. The state's own revenues are expected to make up 74.67% of the total revenue receipts, while the remaining 25.33% will come from the state's share of Central taxes and grants-in-aid from the Union Government.
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Will key election promises make it to the budget?
As this is the new government's first full budget, there is considerable interest in whether it will include some of its major election promises.
One of the biggest expectations is a possible increase in the monthly assistance provided to women under the 'Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme. The assistance could reportedly be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500.
Another major promise being closely watched is free travel for women on all government buses across Tamil Nadu. If both proposals are announced, they could become two of the government's main welfare schemes.
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Free bus travel plan being studied
Sources say the Transport Department has already held several meetings to work out a plan for a statewide free bus travel scheme for women.
Officials are reportedly examining how the existing benefit can be expanded beyond city buses. An official announcement is expected soon, raising the possibility that women could be allowed to travel free on all types of government buses.
Tamil Nadu currently has eight government transport corporations operating a total of 21,527 buses across the state. Providing free travel for women on all these buses was a key election promise, and the government is reportedly working towards fulfilling it.
If introduced, the scheme could directly benefit lakhs of women across Tamil Nadu.
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Transport and Finance officials discuss costs
A high-level meeting was recently held at the Secretariat to discuss the proposed scheme.
Officials from the Transport and Finance departments reportedly discussed the financial impact of providing free travel and the practical details involved in implementing the plan.
The discussions also included the possibility of extending the benefit to express, deluxe and long-distance government buses, rather than limiting it to city services.
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Women's Welfare Scheme - 'Magalir Urimai Thogai'
Following the meeting, each of the eight government transport corporations is now preparing a detailed report for the state government.
The reports are expected to include details such as the number of buses operated by each corporation, daily passenger numbers and the additional funds that would be required to run the proposed scheme.
The government will take a final decision after examining these reports.
For now, all eyes are on the August 5 budget announcement, when the government is expected to clarify whether it will increase the 'Magalir Urimai Thogai' assistance to Rs 2,500 and introduce free travel for women across its government bus network.
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