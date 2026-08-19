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Dogs Scare Children Off School In Uttarakhand! 10 Chamoli Schools Will Stay Shut For Four Days
Ten schools in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli will remain closed from August 20 to August 23 amid concerns over stray and aggressive dog attacks in Narayanbagarh and Nalgaon. The measure aims to protect students, while teachers will continue classes online.
Chamoli stray dog menace: 10 schools in Narayanbagarh and Nalgaon closed for four days
A growing stray dog problem in parts of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has prompted the administration to take an unusual safety measure. Ten schools in the Narayanbagarh and Nalgaon areas will remain closed for four days from August 20 to August 23, 2026, amid concerns over attacks by stray and aggressive dogs.
देश में पहली बार.. स्कूलों पर आवारा कुत्तों की मार !
खबर बहुत हैरान करती है.. मगर 100 फीसदी सच है.. उत्तराखंड का चमोली जिला... यहां कुत्तों का ऐसा आतंक है कि नारायणबगड इलाके में 4 दिन तक स्कूल बंद रखने के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं... कुल 10 स्कूलों को बंद करने का आदेश जारी किया गया… pic.twitter.com/mFJXUMGflo
— UJJWAL DOBHAL (@UjjwalDobhal) August 19, 2026
The decision has been taken as a precaution to protect students travelling to and from school. Teachers, however, have been asked to continue classes online so that the temporary closure does not bring their studies to a halt.
Why have the schools been closed?
The move follows reports of an increasing stray dog menace in the area, with several people reportedly bitten or injured in recent days. The incidents have caused concern among residents, particularly parents who are worried about children walking to and from school.
According to reports, dogs have been seen in and around market areas, increasing the risk for pedestrians and schoolchildren. With the situation raising safety concerns, authorities decided that keeping the affected schools physically closed for four days was the safer option.
ये वीडियो धामी जी तक पहुँचाये ताकि जल्द से जल्द चमोली के नारायणगढ़ में एक पागल कुत्ते ने पहले कुत्तों को काटा अब पागल कुत्तों का आतंक 😱 से मुक्ति मिल सके 🙏। #Uttarakhand#Chamoli
नारायणगढ़ को पहल कुत्तों से बचाओ https://t.co/Wvdb2VisO2pic.twitter.com/2TDufSxXU1
— Pyara Uttarakhand प्यारा उत्तराखंड (@PyaraUKofficial) August 19, 2026
The closure follows a request from the Narayanbagarh area panchayat leadership and directions from the Chamoli district administration. Chief Education Officer Akash Saraswat subsequently issued the order covering the 10 schools.
Online classes to continue
The four-day closure does not mean a complete break from studies. Students will remain at home while teachers conduct classes through online platforms.
#Uttarakhand के चमोली के नारायणबगड़ में स्ट्रीट डॉग्स का जबरदस्त आतंक। इस हफ़्ते बंद रहेंगे क्षेत्र के 10 स्कूल। डॉग्स की की जाएगी धरपकड़। कई बच्चों को काटने के मामले आने के बाद शिक्षा डिपार्टमेंट ने स्कूल बंद करने का लिया फैंसला। pic.twitter.com/pKNjuiI5nM
— Anupam Trivedi (@AnupamTrivedi26) August 19, 2026
The arrangement is intended to protect children from possible encounters with aggressive dogs while allowing lessons to continue as normally as possible. The schools will not conduct regular physical classes during the period covered by the order.
Action to control the dog menace
Authorities are also taking steps to deal with the immediate problem. A team has been working in the Narayanbagarh market area to locate and catch stray dogs. Reports said some dogs were caught during an operation on Wednesday, while searches were continuing at other sensitive locations.
For local residents, however, the concern goes beyond the school closure. People want to know why aggressive dogs have become such a serious problem in the area and are seeking stronger action to prevent further attacks.
A precautionary step for children
The temporary closure of 10 affected schools from August 20 to August 23 is primarily a safety measure rather than a holiday. The administration hopes that the four-day period will provide time for action against the dog menace while reducing the risk faced by schoolchildren.
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