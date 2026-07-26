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'New APJ Abdul Kalam': Young Inventor Levin Paulose Creates Clever Home Gadgets, Wins Praise (WATCH)
Young inventor Levin Paulose has won praise online for creating clever devices from simple materials. His videos show homemade machines that can bring water, stir food, move curtains and operate a vacuum cleaner. Many compared him to APJ Abdul Kalam.
Young inventor Levin Paulose's unique inventions
A young inventor named Levin Paulose is winning hearts online with a series of unusual creations made using simple materials that can easily be found at home.
Videos shared on social media show Levin building different machines and gadgets that are not only creative but also have practical uses in everyday life. His work has caught the attention of viewers who have been impressed by how he turns basic items into working devices.
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From cardboard and wires to strings, nuts, bolts and small motors, Levin appears to use whatever is available to bring his ideas to life.
His inventions turn everyday tasks into simple machines
One of the videos shows a homemade machine that can be used to bring water. Another creation works like a vacuum cleaner, while an automated curtain system opens and closes curtains with the help of a motor.
In another interesting creation, a small device can be seen stirring food automatically. The simple idea could make cooking a little easier by allowing the user to leave the dish while the machine does the stirring.
Levin's creations do not appear to be limited to household gadgets. His social media videos also feature a battery-operated roti maker, a small hand-propelled rocket launcher and a compact tool designed to switch on a fan.
While the inventions may look simple, they have attracted attention because of the way Levin uses basic materials to solve everyday problems.
From cardboard and wires to working inventions
What makes Levin's videos stand out is the way he experiments with ordinary objects.
Instead of relying on expensive equipment or complicated machinery, he uses things such as cardboard, wires, strings, nuts, bolts and batteries. He then combines them with small motors and other basic parts to create his own working models.
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His approach has impressed many social media users, who say his creations show that a lack of expensive resources does not have to stop someone from exploring ideas and building things.
The videos have also sparked conversations about the importance of encouraging young people who enjoy making and experimenting with machines.
Social media users praise his talent
The response to Levin's inventions has largely been positive, with many viewers praising his creativity and encouraging him to keep working on his ideas.
One user called him "very very talented", while another said that he was "gifted" and deserved a scholarship to continue his studies.
Another comment read, "We want more talent like this," while several others simply praised his work and wished him success in the future.
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Some viewers compared Levin to former President and renowned scientist A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, who remains widely admired for inspiring young people to take an interest in science and technology.
One commenter wrote, "New APJ Abdul Kalam sir," while another said they hoped Levin would become a great scientist one day.
Viewers see a bright future for the young inventor
The praise has also extended beyond his individual creations. Many viewers believe Levin's talent could take him further if he gets the right support, education and opportunities. In a viral video, Levin is seen alongside Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, who warmly holds his hand, appearing to show his appreciation for the young inventor and his creative work.
The positive reaction shows how strongly people respond to young talent that combines curiosity with practical thinking. For many viewers, the appeal of Levin's work lies not just in the gadgets themselves but in the fact that he appears to build them from simple materials that are easily available.
His videos have now encouraged viewers to look at everyday objects differently and see how basic parts can be used to create something useful.
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As his creations continue to attract attention online, many are hoping that Levin gets the chance to develop his skills further and turn his early experiments into bigger and more advanced projects.
For now, his homemade machines have given social media users plenty to talk about, with many cheering on the young inventor and hoping to see what he builds next.
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