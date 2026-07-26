A young inventor named Levin Paulose is winning hearts online with a series of unusual creations made using simple materials that can easily be found at home.

Videos shared on social media show Levin building different machines and gadgets that are not only creative but also have practical uses in everyday life. His work has caught the attention of viewers who have been impressed by how he turns basic items into working devices.

Viral Video | Cargo on Delhi Metro Leaves Passengers Surprised, Internet Asks: 'Metro Hai Ya Maalgaadi?'

From cardboard and wires to strings, nuts, bolts and small motors, Levin appears to use whatever is available to bring his ideas to life.