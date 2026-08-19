Russian influencer Irina Rudakova, who earlier questioned Mumbai's ₹60 pani puri price, has changed her view after finding the snack for ₹1,096 at Dubai Airport. Her latest video comparing the prices has sparked amused reactions on social media.

A Russian influencer living in India has once again caught the internet's attention with her pani puri videos, but this time she is questioning her own earlier reaction. Irina Rudakova, a Russian model, actress and reality television personality, had previously expressed disbelief after being quoted ₹60 for a plate of pani puri at Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market. Weeks later, she discovered the same popular Indian snack being sold for a much higher price at Dubai International Airport and jokingly admitted that she may have been too quick to complain.

Rudakova shared the latest video on Instagram after spotting pani puri at Terminal 1 in Dubai for 42 UAE dirhams, equivalent to approximately ₹1,096. The comparison between the Mumbai street food price and the Dubai airport rate quickly amused social media users.

Dubai Pani Puri Leaves Russian Influencer Surprised

In her latest video, Rudakova looked back at her earlier reaction to the ₹60 pani puri in Mumbai and said the Dubai price had changed her perspective.

"Friends, I was wrong about the 60 rupees pani puri in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Market. I complained a lot about it. Now I am at Terminal 1 in Dubai. Here pani puri costs 42 dirhams, which is Rs 1,096. Seeing this, I am now returning to Mumbai," she said.

The 42-second clip was shared roughly three weeks after her first video about the Mumbai snack.

How The Pani Puri Story Started?

Rudakova's viral pani puri episode began on July 24, when she visited Lokhandwala Market and approached a roadside vendor to find out how much a plate cost.

When the vendor quoted ₹60, the influencer appeared surprised and repeatedly said, "60 rupees, 60 rupees", while joking about the price.

Her reaction, however, did not stop her from trying the snack.

On August 1, she posted another video showing herself tasting pani puri. In the caption accompanying the post, Rudakova admitted that she actually liked the Mumbai street food.

The Dubai discovery has now given the story a humorous twist, as the ₹60 price she initially considered expensive is significantly lower than the ₹1,096 price she encountered at the international airport.

Mumbai Pani Puri Versus Dubai Price Sparks Reactions

Rudakova's latest comparison has sparked a fresh wave of comments online. Several users found the contrast between the two prices amusing, while others discussed pani puri prices in different parts of Dubai and raised concerns about street food hygiene.

One user commented: “Aapka Hindi Achcha hai.”

Another user commented: "Unlimited panipuri in bur dubai price 10AED only."

A third user wrote: "Don't eat panipuri outside in india, it's not clean."

The comments have added to the social media conversation surrounding the price of pani puri, with users sharing their own experiences and opinions about the popular snack.

Who Is Irina Rudakova?

Rudakova is a Russian model, actress and dancer who moved to India when she was 20 to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry.

She rose to wider recognition after winning the second season of Discovery Channel's adventure reality show "Reality Queens of the Jungle". She received ₹15 lakh as the cash prize for winning the show.

In 2024, Rudakova made television history by becoming the first foreign contestant to enter Bigg Boss Marathi. She participated in the fifth season and became popular among viewers for her lively personality and efforts to communicate in Marathi.

Her latest pani puri video has once again put her in the spotlight, with the Mumbai versus Dubai price comparison giving social media users another reason to debate the cost of India's much-loved street food.