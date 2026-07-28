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'Best of America': Eric Trump Praises 16-Year-Old Lifeguard After Dramatic California Beach Rescue
Eric Trump has praised a teen lifeguard who rescued a young boy swept into rough sea by powerful waves at Seabright Beach in California. Sharing a video of the dramatic rescue, Trump called for the teenager to receive the 'highest civilian honor'.
Viral video shows teenage lifeguard rescues boy at California beach
A 16-year-old lifeguard is being praised after rescuing a young boy who was swept into the sea by powerful waves at a beach in California. The dramatic rescue was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media. The footage has also drawn a reaction from Eric Trump, who praised the teenager and called for him to receive the “highest civilian honor”.
Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done! pic.twitter.com/Pq99xNK6WI
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 27, 2026
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According to New York Post report, the incident took place on Saturday at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz, California, where unusually strong waves reportedly caught beachgoers off guard.
Boy swept into rough sea by powerful waves
The video, filmed by Scott Vander Dussen, shows the boy, believed to be around 10 years old, struggling in the rough water after being pulled away from the shore.
Wave after wave crashed around him as he tried to stay afloat. People watching from the beach appeared helpless as the situation quickly became dangerous.
“It caught a lot of people off-guard,” Vander Dussen told NBC, describing how the boy was suddenly overwhelmed by the waves.
“Unfortunately, this young man was overwhelmed and swept out in just a moment's time,” he said.
كان المصور سكوت يقوم بتصوير شاطى سيبرايت في كاليفورنيا عندما لاحظ رأس شخص يظهر ويختفي وسط الامواج العنيفة فسارع الى ابلاغ احد المنقذين
اتضح انه صبي بعمر 10 سنوات كان يركب الامواج على اللوح، قام المنقذ بالامساك به على الرغم من قوة وشدة الامواج الا انه تشبث به بقوه حاول البعض… pic.twitter.com/mav8us1CJd
— Saif (@diol2n) July 27, 2026
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The boy's struggle lasted only moments before a teenage lifeguard moved towards the water.
16-year-old lifeguard jumps into action
The 16-year-old lifeguard entered the rough sea and fought through the powerful waves to reach the child.
The rescue was far from easy, with the teenager having to deal with the strong surf while trying to reach the boy. The video shows the lifeguard making his way through the water and eventually getting close enough to help the child.
Other beachgoers and another lifeguard then joined the rescue effort. Together, they helped bring the exhausted boy back to the beach.
A 16 year old lifeguard rescued a 10 year old boy who had become overwhelmed by the waves on Seabright Beach, California, on July 24, 2026. pic.twitter.com/fIlEhthwxQ
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 28, 2026
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The child was eventually brought safely out of the water, bringing the tense incident to an end.
Eric Trump calls teenager a hero
The teenager's bravery has received widespread praise online, with many people applauding his decision to risk his own safety to save the boy.
Eric Trump was among those who reacted to the viral footage.
Sharing the video on X, he praised the 16-year-old lifeguard and called for him to receive the highest civilian honour.
“Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done!” Eric Trump wrote.
His post has added further attention to the dramatic rescue, which has already been widely shared across social media.
Video highlights dangers of powerful waves
According to reports, the beach had been witnessing powerful waves that day and many others had to be rescued in the same day.
The boy was reportedly swept away in just moments after the waves caught him off guard. The quick response from the brave teenage lifeguard, along with the help of others at the scene, helped prevent what could have been a far more serious incident.
For many viewers, the video has highlighted the importance of trained lifeguards and the risks posed by powerful ocean waves, even when people are enjoying a day at the beach.
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