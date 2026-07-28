The video, filmed by Scott Vander Dussen, shows the boy, believed to be around 10 years old, struggling in the rough water after being pulled away from the shore.

Wave after wave crashed around him as he tried to stay afloat. People watching from the beach appeared helpless as the situation quickly became dangerous.

“It caught a lot of people off-guard,” Vander Dussen told NBC, describing how the boy was suddenly overwhelmed by the waves.

“Unfortunately, this young man was overwhelmed and swept out in just a moment's time,” he said.

كان المصور سكوت يقوم بتصوير شاطى سيبرايت في كاليفورنيا عندما لاحظ رأس شخص يظهر ويختفي وسط الامواج العنيفة فسارع الى ابلاغ احد المنقذين



اتضح انه صبي بعمر 10 سنوات كان يركب الامواج على اللوح، قام المنقذ بالامساك به على الرغم من قوة وشدة الامواج الا انه تشبث به بقوه حاول البعض… pic.twitter.com/mav8us1CJd — Saif (@diol2n) July 27, 2026

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The boy's struggle lasted only moments before a teenage lifeguard moved towards the water.