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Korean OTT Thriller Alert: She Gets One Call From A Woman Long Dead, What Happens Next?
A mysterious phone call from a woman who lived years ago sets off a gripping chain of events in this OTT thriller. Discover the mystery, suspense and twists that make this story worth watching.
A phone rings... but the caller is from 20 years in the past!
An old phone suddenly rings in the house. Seo-yeon picks it up and hears a woman's voice asking for help. At first, she thinks it's just a wrong number. But as she digs deeper, she finds out a shocking truth: the woman is in the same house, but living 20 years in the past! Basically, two women are talking to each other from the same location, but across different timelines.
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One phone call... a life turned upside down!
In 2019, Seo-yeon moves back to her old family home. After losing her mobile, she starts using an old cordless phone she finds there. That's when the strange calls begin. The person on the other end is Young-sook, who is living in the same house back in 1999. Seo-yeon soon figures out that if Young-sook changes something in the past, it directly changes her own present. This is where the real twist begins.
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What happens when you find out you can change the past?
Seo-yeon has been carrying the pain of her father's death for years. She asks Young-sook to prevent the 1999 incident that led to it. When Young-sook succeeds, Seo-yeon's life in 2019 changes dramatically. Suddenly, her family is whole, her house is different, and her memories are new. But messing with the past is never that simple. Changing one life has consequences for another, and this question pushes the story into darker territory.
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The game changes when the girl asking for help turns into a psycho!
At first, Young-sook seems like a helpless girl who just needs a friend. But once her life starts changing, the phone connection becomes a dangerous tool. Things get really scary when Seo-yeon finds out some dark details about Young-sook's future. From that point, their relationship sours. One woman is in the past, the other in the present, but both now have the power to destroy each other. The real thrill kicks in here.
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How can a simple phone call become so dangerous?
Lee Chung-hyun directed this Korean psychological thriller, The Call, which came out in 2020. It stars Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo, and Kim Sung-ryoung in the main roles. The movie runs for about 1 hour and 52 minutes. Its biggest strength is the cool concept of a time-bending phone call. The screenplay keeps you guessing, "Okay, what's different now?" after every change. The film takes the simple question, "If you could talk to your past, what would you change?" and turns it into a full-blown nightmare.
If you love mystery, psychological thrillers, and shocking twists, this film is a must-watch. You can stream it on Netflix.
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