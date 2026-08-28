Lee Chung-hyun directed this Korean psychological thriller, The Call, which came out in 2020. It stars Park Shin-hye, Jeon Jong-seo, and Kim Sung-ryoung in the main roles. The movie runs for about 1 hour and 52 minutes. Its biggest strength is the cool concept of a time-bending phone call. The screenplay keeps you guessing, "Okay, what's different now?" after every change. The film takes the simple question, "If you could talk to your past, what would you change?" and turns it into a full-blown nightmare.

If you love mystery, psychological thrillers, and shocking twists, this film is a must-watch. You can stream it on Netflix.

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