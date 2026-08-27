Flipkart is offering a significant deal on the Apple iPhone 17 (256GB), bringing its effective price down to Rs 46,455 for qualified purchasers. This price is achievable through a combination of instant discounts, an exchange offer of up to Rs 30,000, and a Flipkart Axis Bank card incentive.

If you're planning to buy Apple's latest standard iPhone, Flipkart is currently offering a deal that significantly reduces its price. Instant discounts, exchange perks, and bank incentives are available for the Apple iPhone 17 (256GB), bringing the effective price down to Rs 46,455 for qualified purchasers.

iPhone 17's Amazing Deal On Flipkart

The pricing of the iPhone 17's 256GB model has dropped from Rs 82,900 to Rs 80,900. Additionally, Flipkart displays an extra Rs 2,000 off the advertised price. However, the platform's exchange and bank deals give the most discounts.

Customers may exchange an Apple iPhone 15 for up to Rs 30,000, depending on the device's eligibility and condition, according to the Flipkart ad.

Additionally, Flipkart Axis Bank cards are eligible for an immediate Rs 4,445 discount. The effective purchase price is reduced to Rs 46,455 when the exchange value, bank offer, and lowered selling price are combined.

According to the product site, buyers who would rather pay in installments may also choose free EMI, with monthly payments starting at about Rs 4,242 for 12 months.

iPhone 17 Features And Is It Worth Buying?

Apple's most recent chipset, an improved dual camera setup, and Apple Intelligence capabilities are all included in the iPhone 17. The Dynamic Island display, extended battery life, and compatibility with MagSafe accessories are additional features. The gadget comes in a variety of colours and storage capacities.

The iPhone 17 is now significantly more reasonable thanks to the current Flipkart deal, especially for those upgrading from an older iPhone. The greatest discount is available to buyers who have a compatible bank card and an approved exchange device. As usual, Flipkart's verification procedure and the state of the previous smartphone determine the ultimate exchange value.