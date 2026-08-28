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Not caring about savings

Many people have this common habit of thinking, 'I will save whatever is left after all my expenses this month.' But most of the time, nothing is left by the end of the month. According to Chanakya Niti, protecting your wealth for future needs is very important. A good habit is to set aside a fixed amount for savings as soon as you get your income. Then, you can manage your monthly expenses with the remaining amount.