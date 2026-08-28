Chanakya Niti: 4 Habits That Stop You From Getting Rich
Earning a lot but still broke by month-end? Maybe some of your habits are to blame. Acharya Chanakya's ancient wisdom points out small mistakes that have a big impact on our finances.
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What habits stop money from staying with you?
Earning money is one thing, but making it stay is a whole different ball game. Some people earn a lot but are still broke by month-end. On the other hand, some manage their needs well with a smaller income. Acharya Chanakya explained which habits prevent money from staying with a person. Let's explore them.
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The habit of spending recklessly
Chanakya Niti's principles say that spending money recklessly, without knowing its value, slowly drains your wealth. People who buy whatever they see, whether they need it or not, are setting themselves up for trouble. Trying to match others' spending and ignoring small expenses, which add up, are big mistakes. Especially, if you upgrade your lifestyle every time your income increases, you will have no room for savings.
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Not caring about savings
Many people have this common habit of thinking, 'I will save whatever is left after all my expenses this month.' But most of the time, nothing is left by the end of the month. According to Chanakya Niti, protecting your wealth for future needs is very important. A good habit is to set aside a fixed amount for savings as soon as you get your income. Then, you can manage your monthly expenses with the remaining amount.
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Making financial decisions by looking at others
Thinking you should live a certain way just because your neighbour bought a car or a friend got an expensive phone can lead to financial stress. Chanakya taught that we should make decisions based on our own capabilities and situations, not by copying others. Before you follow someone else's lifestyle, think about your income, your responsibilities, and your future needs. If you don't, you'll find it hard to hold on to your earnings.
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Spending more than you earn
Constantly using credit cards, personal loans, or other debts to buy things you don't need means you're spending your future income in advance. Taking a loan isn't wrong in itself. A good loan for a house, education, or business can be a useful financial tool. But if you keep taking on debt just for a lavish lifestyle without considering your ability to repay, your financial problems will only get worse. Chanakya's principles advise that you must consider the need, interest, and your repayment capacity before taking any loan.
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