Monsoon Gardening: 5 Easy Ways to Use Homegrown Mint for Food and Self-Care
Want to make the best use of mint growing in your home garden? Here's how to. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Of 'minty' happiness!
Mint is one of the most useful herbs you can plant in your home garden. During the monsoon, the plant blooms beautifully and can be used for various medicinal, food, and self-care purposes. Here's how to!
Make Mint-Infused Ice Cubes
Wash and chop fresh mint leaves. Place them into an ice tray, and you are all set. Throw them in nimbu pani or brew a hot tea with honey and lemon for better digestion.
Digestive Monsoon Chutney
Here's how you can make it. Just blend a large handful of fresh mint leaves with coriander, green chilies, ginger, a splash of lemon juice, and a pinch of black salt.
Refreshing Mint Hair Rinse
You can make this rinse by filling a jar with fresh mint leaves and covering them entirely with apple cider vinegar. Let it sit for 3-4 weeks, and voilà, use this spray on your hair.
Exfoliating Mint Body Scrub
Use dry mint leaves, coffee, and sugar with some coconut oil. Use it after washing your body, and voila say hello to yummy skin.
Natural Insect Repellent
Boiling fresh mint leaves in water creates a natural insect repellent and room spray that deters monsoon pests like mosquitoes and flies using its high menthol concentration.
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