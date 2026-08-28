On Raksha Bandhan, Sanjay Dutt posted a heartfelt message for his sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt, calling himself 'truly blessed'. He shared adorable pictures, celebrating their constant love and support through every chapter of his life.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt gave a shout-out to his sisters Priya and Namrata on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "Priya and Anju, I feel truly blessed to have you both as my sisters. Through every chapter of life, your love and support have been a constant. Grateful for the bond we share. Happy Raksha Bandhan," he posted on Instagram. Sanjay also shared several pictures, showcasing his adorable moments spent with sisters Priya and Namrata. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

About Sanjay Dutt's Sisters

Priya Dutt is the younger sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. She entered active politics after the death of her father, Sunil Dutt, who had been a senior Congress leader and served as a Member of Parliament representing the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

Sanjay's other sister, Namrata, has always maintained a private life and is rarely seen in public. She has been married to former actor Kumar Gaurav.

Sanjay Dutt on the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Aakhri Sawal. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang and presented by Nikhil Nanda. It is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with the story, screenplay and dialogues by Utkarsh Naithani.

The 'Dhurandhar' Franchise Success

Before it, Sanjay garnered praise for his role as SP (Superintendent of Police) Chaudhary Aslam Khan in the 'Dhurandhar' franchise. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar was released in India on December 5, 2025, and has since emerged as one of the biggest theatrical successes in Hindi cinema. The film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

The second instalment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March 2026 and further amplified the franchise's global success. With its massive box office performance, the series went on to cross the Rs 3,000 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first Indian film franchise to achieve this milestone. (ANI)