Hyderabad’s Madhuri Rathod, a Banjara folk-dance performer with viral YouTube hits and Dhee 20 credits, is being talked about as a possible Bigg Boss 10 Telugu contestant. Her reels, traditional styling, and songs with Eshwar Sai have drawn millions of views; reports peg monthly earnings up to Rs 2 lakh.

The chatter around Bigg Boss 10 Telugu has turned toward Madhuri Rathod, the Hyderabad-based folk-dance performer whose YouTube videos have been pulling in millions of views. Posts across social and media circles claim she is in the mix to join the show as a contestant, though no official confirmation has been issued.

Rathod’s rise tracks a broader surge of privately produced folk songs that vividly showcase rural settings on YouTube. In that wave, she has stood out for expressive performances and easily shareable reels, building a recognisable on-screen persona.

## From BTech plans to a folk-dance breakout

From BTech plans to a folk-dance breakout

Born in Hyderabad and belonging to the Banjara community, Rathod completed a BTech at Teegala Krishna Reddy Engineering College. She grew up in a middle-class, large family with six sisters and one brother. Initially, she aimed to become a Sub-Inspector but pivoted toward the arts, stepping into dance and modeling as her interest deepened.

Her popularity came not as a singer, but as a performer in folk videos—valued for her lively expressions, acting, and dance.

Hit tracks and millions of views

Early in her career, Sanna Sanna Biyyame turned into a breakthrough. Raatiri Raatiri Raatirilo, made with fellow folk artist Eshwar Sai, clocked millions of views on YouTube. Seeti Cheera expanded her craze online, while Kallaku Katuka Diddinaro became a festival DJ staple. Kalyani Jara Rave added to the run of YouTube wins with more million-strong tallies.

## Social media reach, TV shows, and earnings

Rathod has amassed lakhs of followers on Instagram and YouTube, entertaining with short videos, reels, and vlogs. She foregrounds her Banjara roots through traditional attire and choreography. After viral traction on Instagram and TikTok, she also featured in dance reality shows such as Dhee 20.

Social media reach, TV shows, and earnings

Industry talk places her monthly earnings at up to Rs 2 lakh through folk songs, YouTube videos, paid promotions, and sponsorships.

Her sizeable following and recent friction with Eshwar Sai have kept her in the trends, drawing attention from the Bigg Boss team, according to buzz. If the speculation holds, Rathod could carry her folk-stage energy into the Bigg Boss 10 Telugu house; until then, she continues to build on her steady stream of folk videos.

Why Bigg Boss 10 Telugu is in play