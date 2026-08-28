Discover five Goa destinations you can explore by ferry, from peaceful Divar and Chorao to historic Tiracol, riverside Betim and Piedade, for a different side of Goa beyond its beaches.

Apart from being known for its beaches, night life and busy streets, Goa is home to some islands and water bodies through which it is connected by ferry services. Travellers who use the ferry services as a means of transport can actually make it one of the exciting parts of their Goa experience.

1. Divar Island

The Divar Island is one destination in Goa that will appeal to visitors who prefer a more relaxed experience as compared to other destinations in the state. The ferry services provide connectivity between the island and some parts around Old Goa and St Pedro. Visitors to Divar will have the opportunity to explore the Goan villages with its winding streets, ancient houses, churches and lush landscape.

2. Chorao Island

This is an island in the Mandovi river that can be accessed through ferry services. Among the attractions in Chorao is the Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, thus making it attractive for those who love nature and wildlife especially bird watching.

3. Tiracol

For travelers who enjoy ferry rides and also want to learn about the past of Goa, the Kerim-Tiracol ferry ride could be a great option. The ferry ride takes people across the river near the northern edge of Goa. Once at the destination, tourists can visit the Terekhol Fort which has great significance and overlooks the entire region. It can also serve as an alternative for those places which have become crowded in North Goa.

4. Betim

Amongst all the ferry rides in Goa, Panaji-Betim ferry ride is the easiest one. The short ferry ride takes tourists from Panaji to Betim via the Mandovi River. Although there is also a connecting road between these locations, taking a ferry ride helps tourists see things in a new light.

5. Piedade

Tourists visiting Old Goa should take the ferry ride to Piedade located on Divar Island. There are various ferry services which provide connectivity between Old Goa and Piedade.

Before You Board the Ferry

Ferry schedules may vary depending on weather and other operational conditions. Travellers are advised to consult the Goa River Navigation Department for any updates prior to setting out on their trips. Just a bit of planning will help you make your ferry-linked travel a memorable experience.