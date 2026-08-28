These 4 Countries Have Permanently Banned YouTube, But Do You Know Why It Happened?
YouTube remains blocked in countries including China, Iran, North Korea and Turkmenistan. Discover why these nations restrict access to the video platform and how censorship and internet controls play a role.
Where is YouTube Banned?
YouTube has become essential for everything from news to entertainment. But some governments block it due to strict censorship, information control, and political reasons. The four countries that have permanently banned YouTube are China, Iran, North Korea, and Turkmenistan.
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No YouTube In These Countries
Our neighbour China has enforced a complete ban on YouTube in the mainland since 2009, though it works in Hong Kong and Macau. Similarly, Iran uses a special filtering system to block YouTube and other social media platforms, controlling what content its people can see.
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Strict internet laws
North Korea's dictatorship completely blocks global internet access for its citizens to stop foreign influence. In the same way, the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan also has very strict internet laws, banning platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
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