Discover what goes into a traditional Manipur fish thali, from Nga Thongba, Eromba and Ooti to Chak-Hao Kheer, and explore popular Imphal eateries serving generous Manipuri meals.

The fish thali of Manipuri cuisine does not comprise only of rice and fish curry. A fish thali can consist of freshwater fish, fermented fish, seasonal vegetables, herbs, lentils, hot curries along with traditional desserts. The composition of the thali varies depending on the restaurant; however, there are certain traditional preparations of Manipur which are often served along with fish.

Some of the dishes that you might come across are as follows:

1. Nga Atoiba Thongba - Traditional Fish Curry

Nga Atoiba Thongba is one of the most popular fish dishes of Manipur. Fresh fish is cut into small pieces for making this dish using a variety of herbs and local spices to prepare a mouth-watering fish curry which goes well with rice.

2. Nga Ataoba Thongba - Fried Fish Curry

This preparation takes fish curry to another level. Fish is fried and then cooked in broth like a curry. This dish is also served in modern Manipuri thali preparations.

3. Eromba – Spicy Vegetable and Fermented Fish Mash

Eromba is one of the dishes that can immediately attract attention in any Manipuri food serving. This dish is made by mashing boiled vegetables with chilli and fermented fish. In addition, potatoes and local vegetables or herbs may be added for aroma and taste.

4. Singju – Fresh and Spicy Salads

Singju is fresh food preparation compared to cooked foods. Ingredients like lotus stem, cabbage, raw papaya, banana flower, and onions may be finely chopped and mixed with spices, roasted besan, perilla seeds (thoiding), chilli and fermented fish topped with some local herbs for aroma. The fresh dish is characterized by its fresh, spicy, umami flavour.

5. Ooti – Traditional Vegetarian Dish

Ooti is a classic vegetarian Manipuri dish. One of the recipes involves the use of dried yellow peas with fresh bamboo shoot (usoi), chives, chilli, and salt. Other style is called ooti asangba made with green taro leaves and vegetable The dish has a soft and hearty texture and is traditionally prepared for common and festive events.

6. Maroi Thongba – Chives, Bori and Potato Curry

In Maroi Thongba, Maroi, which is an herb similar to chives, forms the main ingredient. This particular preparation includes Maroi along with fried Bori, potato, peanuts or fox nut and gravy to make a comforting vegetarian dish that smells of fresh herbs.

7. Pakoura Thongba – Fritters in Gravy

This dish, which is called Pakoura Thongba or Bora Thongba, is a kind of a curry made from fritters. In this case, the fried pieces of the fritters are served with the gravy. The dish is included in the list of traditional Manipuri dishes.

8. Ngaringkha Kangou – Stir-Fried Fish Innards Preparation

The dish is Ngaringkha Kangou. This dish is made with fish innards, fish head, potato, peanut and local spices or vegetable. It is dry dish which is flavourful and cripsy.

9. Chagempomba – Broken-Rice Dish

Chagempomba is a special traditional dish made from broken rice with a combination of seasonal greens, herbs and fermented products. The dish may contain dried/smoked fish, fermented soybean, mustard leaves, etc. It is known for its umami flavour, with hawaijar chagempomba being the famous one.

10. Hei Thongba – Fruit Based Preparation

Hei Thongba is a fruit based preparation. Seasonal fruits are cooked to prepare a sweet dish and it gives a contrasting taste against other spicy fish, vegetable and fermented dishes. This preparation is also a part of Manipuri fish thali.

11. Chamthong or Kangshoi – Vegetable Based Stew

Chamthong is a vegetable based stew prepared using seasonal vegetables, onion, maroi and seasoning. Due to its soup like preparation it becomes a lighter item in a meal and traditionally it is eaten with rice.

12. Morok Metpa – Chilli and Fermented Dish

Morok Metpa is a side dish which is considered to be very spicy and a compulsory dish at every Manipuri home. This preparation is made using green or red dried chillies or fresh or dried king chilli, herbs and fermented fish. It can also be made without the fermented fish.

13. Paknam – Savory Steamed Cake

Paknam is made using fermented fish with other vegetable items which is then wrapped in banana leaves and steam cooked to prepare fish cake.

14. Kheer & Chak-Hao Kheer – Dessert

Kheer is yet another item that can be served in Manipuri meal. Kheer forms one of the options served as the dessert, giving a sweet ending to the entire meal, which is mainly composed of savoury dishes.

Chak-Hao Kheer is an interesting dessert made using Chak-Hao, which is black rice unique to Manipuri region. It converts this aromatic rice into pudding, which forms a part of Manipuri dishes.

15. Madhur Jaan – Another Traditional Manipuri Dish

The Madhur Jaan is one type of sweet dish that is part of the Manipuri dishes. It is made by making small balls of besan or gram flour and frying it in hot oil until golden brown and adding it to the sweetened milk which contains flavours like bay leaf. This is a soft sweet dish made from milk with gram flour balls inside.

16. Suktani – Another Side Dish to Go With Rice

Suktani is yet another traditional dish made from vegetable called Nongmangkha in Manipuri cuisine. This can provide a more bitter-sweet taste in addition to other Manipuri rice, fish and vegetable dishes.

17. Rice – The Basis of the Meal

Steamed rice is the natural basis of the Manipuri fish meal. It combines all the elements like curries, vegetable dishes, fermented, spicy sides and soups together in one meal.

What Makes a Manipuri Fish Thali Unique?

The uniqueness of a fish thali in Manipuri cuisine comes from the diversity of dishes, rather than a set list of items. The fish thali of a particular Imphal restaurant includes fish curry and Eromba, Ooti, Ngaringkha, Chagempomba, Singju, Hawai Thongba, Ataoba Thongba and Hei Thongba among other dishes.

It is the diversity that makes the dish unique: on one plate one can experience a dish that ranges from mild to spicy, fermented, fresh, savory and even sweet. A Manipuri fish thali is definitely a unique experience for those discovering the cuisine of Northeast India.

Important: It is important to note that the dishes served in a Manipuri fish thali can vary from one restaurant to another, depending on the menu, season, availability of local ingredients and the type of fish selected. Travellers visiting Imphal are therefore advised to check the restaurant’s current menu and availability before ordering.

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