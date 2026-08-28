Yash’s Toxic is showing strong momentum on Day 3, with advance bookings reaching Rs 11.62 crore. Despite Raksha Bandhan affecting morning shows, steady ticket sales could give the film a strong weekend at the box office

Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has entered its first weekend on a promising note. After a solid opening and encouraging performance during its first two days, the Geetu Mohandas directorial is attracting steady interest from moviegoers. The Day 3 advance booking numbers suggest that the film could see stronger footfall as the weekend progresses.

Toxic earns Rs 11.62 crore from Day 3 advance bookings

Toxic has reportedly collected around Rs 11.62 crore in advance bookings for Friday, August 28. The figure does not include blocked seats and could rise further as more tickets are sold through the day.

The film has reportedly sold around 3.93 lakh tickets across 19,394 shows in 3,308 theatres spanning 1,222 cities in India. Its morning advance occupancy stood at approximately 8.3%.

The booking trend also includes 22 houseful shows, while another 415 shows were reportedly close to filling up. With more tickets likely to be sold through spot bookings, the final Day 3 figure could move higher.

Raksha Bandhan slows morning bookings, but demand stays steady

The Raksha Bandhan celebrations appear to have affected morning ticket sales for Toxic. Many viewers were occupied with family rituals, which resulted in a relatively slower start to the day's bookings.

However, the overall trend remained steady rather than showing a major drop. BookMyShow trends indicate continued interest in the Yash-led film, with afternoon and evening shows expected to benefit once festival-related activities wind down.

This could be particularly important for Toxic, as walk-in audiences and last-minute bookings can significantly lift its Friday earnings.

Toxic’s weekend box office now depends on spot bookings

Around 27.3 thousand tickets for Toxic were reportedly sold on BookMyShow between 6 am and 11 am on Friday. While the morning numbers reflected the impact of Raksha Bandhan, the bigger test will come during the afternoon and evening shows.

The film is expected to see stronger footfall across key markets, including the Hindi, Kannada and Telugu circuits. If the advance momentum converts into strong spot bookings, Toxic could register a healthy Day 3 and build further momentum over the weekend.

With the film now heading into its first Saturday and Sunday, audience response and occupancy will be crucial. A strong weekend could give Yash’s Toxic the boost it needs to maintain its box office run.