Bayley’s name has surfaced multiple times on Monday Night RAW, yet she has not returned. Rumors suggest she is close to signing a new deal, with sources indicating she will be back on the road soon. Sunday Night’s Main Event could mark her reappearance, possibly in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce. This return would pave the way for Bayley to rejoin the red brand and potentially reignite her feud with Lyra Valkyria, adding depth to the women’s division.