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3 WWE Stars Likely To Return At Sunday Night’s Main Event In Atlanta Ft. Drew McIntyre
Sunday Night’s Main Event could feature shocking comebacks. Discover three realistic WWE returns that may shake up the show.
Bronson Reed’s Comeback
Bronson Reed has been absent due to a real-life injury that forced him off television. Reports confirm WWE has finalized his creative direction, with Reed expected to return imminently and play a prominent role on the red brand. As Bron Breakker faces Oba Femi at Sunday Night’s Main Event, Reed could reappear to assist his faction member. His involvement might tilt the outcome, potentially costing The Ruler a high-profile victory.
Drew McIntyre’s Return
Drew McIntyre has been away since losing to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42, focusing on Hollywood projects during his absence. WWE could reintroduce him in dramatic fashion by having him attack Oba Femi after the match. Since Femi vs. Breakker is likely a one-off feud, McIntyre’s return would set up a fresh rivalry. The former World Champion confronting Femi, who continues to call himself the future, would be a powerful statement and ignite a new storyline.
Bayley’s Comeback
Bayley’s name has surfaced multiple times on Monday Night RAW, yet she has not returned. Rumors suggest she is close to signing a new deal, with sources indicating she will be back on the road soon. Sunday Night’s Main Event could mark her reappearance, possibly in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce. This return would pave the way for Bayley to rejoin the red brand and potentially reignite her feud with Lyra Valkyria, adding depth to the women’s division.
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