Na Hong-jin’s Hope brings together Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Hoyeon and leading Korean stars in an ambitious sci-fi thriller. Here’s everything to know about the film, cast, story and India release.

Almost a decade after 'The Wailing', renowned South Korean film director Na Hong-jin is finally back on the big screen with 'Hope', a major sci-fi action thriller that showcases some unique combination of Korean and Hollywood talent. It is known to be the most expensive Korean Film Estimated at approximately $33–52 million USD (₹348 crore - ₹485 crore INR). 'Hope' is set to hit the big screens in India on 25th September, 2026.

Starring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon, 'Hope' also includes Hollywood actors Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Taylor Russell and Cameron Britton. 'Hope' is the return of director Na Hong-jin on the big screen after his acclaimed thriller film 'The Wailing', released in 2016.

Hope Release Date & Languages in India

‘Hope’ is scheduled for release in India on September 25. 'Hope' will be shown in the languages of English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Korean, thus getting a multilingual release in India. Film 'Hope' to premiere in India through Star Entertainment.

'Hope' has already gained attention from the international audience after its premiere in the Competition section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The Cannes Film Festival premiere of 'Hope' was yet another achievement for Na Hong-jin at a film festival.

What is Hope about?

Set in the faraway village of Hope Harbor close to the Demilitarised Zone of South Korea, the story starts off with the discovery of a strange creature.

What seems like a one-off affair, however, turns out to be a threat for the whole community, as the police chief Bum-seok, played by Hwang Jung-min, gets involved as well in the attempt to understand the threat and survive it.

The movie combines thriller of the creature type with action, sci-fi and survival, while exploring the reactions of people to fear and uncertainty when faced with something that exceeds their knowledge.

Korean And Hollywood Stars In One Film

The movie features such great actors as Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon from South Korea, along with Fassbender, Vikander, Russell and Britton representing the international cast.

It is surely a very important film for those who have been waiting for something new after The Wailing from Na Hong-jin.

Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival, the movie with its unusual plot and star cast is now getting ready for its release in India on September 25.