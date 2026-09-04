Bigg Boss 20 house gets a striking circus-jungle makeover with a shark-themed pool, giant snake, quirky living room and two mystery rooms. Check out the inside house tour and key highlights.

The wait for the Bigg Boss 20 season is going to end very soon since the show has already managed to create a buzz around it. With Salman Khan returning as the host of the show, the audience is looking forward to its premiere on September 6. In preparation of its premiere, some unusual aspects have been revealed by the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Bigg Boss 20 House Has Got A New Designer For The First Time Ever

In the past many years, the design of the Bigg Boss house was always done by Omung Kumar, but this year it has received the new designer named Varsha Jain. It is reported that the house has 104 cameras and is designed in the theme of circus and jungle.

The Garden Area Has Got A Shark Pool, Flower Tap, Snake & Statue Of Ring Master

The garden area of the Bigg Boss 20 house must be considered the most unusual one because it features not only shark pool, but also the flower tap and anaconda-shaped snake wrapped around the tree. There is also the statue of the ring master at the entrance of the garden area.

Garden Area Accompanied By Shark Pool And Large Snake

It seems that the garden area is one of the most appealing spots in the newly designed Bigg Boss House. There is a swimming pool decorated as if there were sharks in it, and also the area has a floral tap.

There is also an enormous snake sculpture wound around a tree, which can serve as a seating place, as well as a ringmaster sculpture at the entrance area. These decorations create an unusual atmosphere and provide a hint of what is inside the house.

Living Room Design Gets An Unusual Twist

Another dramatic area of the Bigg Boss house is the living room. This place got an unusual decoration. There is a sofa and a 12-seat dining table in the center of the living room.

One of the most unusual objects here is a large pink sculpture resembling a teapot looking like hot chocolate poured out from the teapot and forming a throne like structure.

Two Mystery Rooms Increase the Curiosity Levels

In addition, the season will include two mystery rooms. Room No. 20 has been said to be an assembly room by the makers, although the purpose of the room has not been revealed yet.

Room 2X is the second mysterious room whose purpose is still unknown and will hopefully be explained in the further episodes.

Premiere Date Of Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 will start airing on September 6 and will be hosted by Salman Khan once again in its Hindi version. With the new house, mystery rooms and many other surprises promised in its promos, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss is surely going to be a completely different experience for the viewers.