In the food chain, a snake is both a predator and prey for animals like eagles and mongooses. They also help spread seeds, which helps in forest growth. Remember, most snakes are not venomous and will only bite in self-defence. If you see one, don't kill it. Call the local forest department or a snake rescuer.

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