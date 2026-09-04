Mirzapur: The Movie opened in theatres on 4 September to largely positive X (Twitter) reviews praising scale, action and performances by Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Ravi Kishan, with some viewers flagging violence and pacing. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, it’s produced by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios.

Mirzapur: The Movie arrived in theatres on 4 September, with early shows rolling out across India on Friday morning. By 11 AM, first reactions on X (formerly Twitter) pointed to a broadly positive verdict, highlighting the film’s scale, action and performances. A few viewers, however, took issue with the violence and the pacing.

Early posts celebrated how the big-screen outing preserves the spirit of the Prime Video series while playing like a film. One viewer wrote, “True series vibe perfectly maintained. Ali Fazal & Pankaj Tripathi bring absolute mayhem. Munna Bhaiya gets roaring cheers! 1st half is pure entertainment, 2nd half gets serious. Honest word: A must-watch!”

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Another echoed the sentiment with a longer take: “#MirzapurTheMovie successfully brings the popular franchise to the big screen with a larger scale while retaining the gritty atmosphere, intense drama, dark humour and mass appeal that audiences associate with Mirzapur. The performances are a major highlight, with the ensemble cast delivering strong work, while the dialogues, action sequences, background score and emotional moments add to the theatrical impact. The film particularly benefits from its powerful characters and fan-service moments.”

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Early audience reactions on X

“Have all elements which made it a blockbuster on OTT; almost the same casting helps you to relate easily. Movie has good world-building, but at places , the pace dip due to OTT-type treatment (sic).”

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Cast praise was recurring, with special mention for a new entrant. “Mirzapur: The Movie doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to entertainment. Pankaj tripathi mass, Ravi Kishan’s entry as Babbua Yadav instantly breathes new life into the story, adding the punch and energy the narrative needed,” read one review.

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Not all posts were glowing. Some labelled the film sluggish. One review said, “Mirzapur is strictly an average affair till now with DRAGGED SCREENPLAY Come with zero expectations, and you’ll still find it just average. Drama sequences are very slow, confrontation scenes are high point of the first half, but apart from 4-5 High Moments, the whole first half is Painful to watch because of the pacing. Dialogues are good, music is not; they have taken inspiration from Dharandhar, and it’s clearly visible.”

Another viewer added, “The main drawback is that the second half feels slightly stretched, affecting the pacing in places. However, the film manages to regain momentum towards the climax and delivers a satisfying big-screen experience.”

Cast returns, new faces, and release details

The film brings back Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, while resurrecting Munna Tripathi (played by Divyenndu). Bablu Pandit also returns, with Jitendra Kumar taking over the role from Vikrant Massey. The spinoff marks a rare instance of a major Indian OTT series being adapted for theatres at this scale.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani as co-producers. It released in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September.