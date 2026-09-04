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DC OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and Where to Watch Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Action Film? Read HERE
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller DC is now streaming on OTT. Find out where to watch the film online, along with its digital release details and everything you need to know.
Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is now on OTT..
Star director Lokesh Kanagaraj has turned hero. His film 'DC', where he plays the lead, is now available for streaming. Arun Matheswaran directed the movie, which was a big hit in theatres. Vamika Gabbi stars as the heroine. Sun NXT has bagged the OTT rights, and the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.
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DC collected over Rs 100 crore
Lokesh Kanagaraj made a solid acting debut as the character 'Devadas'. Vamika Gabbi played the role of 'Chandra'. The film 'DC' impressively collected over Rs 100 crore worldwide. Anirudh's background score for the movie, which was released in theatres on August 7, also received a lot of praise.
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An emotional story that became a hit..
Kalanithi Maran produced the film under the Sun Pictures banner. The Censor Board gave the movie an 'A' certificate. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes. Sanjana Krishnamurthy also plays an important role. Audiences felt the film, which focuses on violence and love, had some very strong emotional scenes.
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Now, for the technical team..
Here's a look at the technical crew: Arun Ranjan wrote the additional screenplay, while Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob handled dialogues. Mukesh G was the cinematographer and GK Prasanna was the editor, with Harish Arun M as associate editor. The team also includes Kannan S (Art Direction), PC Stunts (Stunts), Arun Matheswaran (Costume Design), Perumal Selvam (Costumer), Vinod Sukumaran (Makeup), Ameer (Stills), Sync Cinemas (Sound Recording), Vinay Sridhar (Audiography), Vignesh Guru (Atmos Mix Assistant), Ranga (Colorist), Praveen D (VFX), Kabilan Chellaiyah (Publicity Designer), D Ramesh Kuchirayar & KTS Swaminathan (Production Controllers), and Sabari (PRO).
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