Star director Lokesh Kanagaraj has turned hero. His film 'DC', where he plays the lead, is now available for streaming. Arun Matheswaran directed the movie, which was a big hit in theatres. Vamika Gabbi stars as the heroine. Sun NXT has bagged the OTT rights, and the film is available in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

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