2 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Negative Reviews

As the negative talk for `Toxic` goes viral and trolling increases, director Geetu Mohandas's old comments are now creating a storm. So what exactly did she say? Geetu Mohandas revealed, 'The story I write on paper is one thing. What I shoot on the sets is something else. And when I sit at the editing table, what I edit is completely different. Only then does the film reach the audience. I feel very happy then. I never stick to just one script. Even when producers come to meet me for my next film, I tell them this first. I clearly state that whatever story you read on paper, you will definitely not see the same thing on screen.'