Toxic Movie: Director Geetu Mohandas's Comments Sparks Controversy; Here's Why
Toxic Movie: Yash's new film `Toxic` is not clicking with the audience. On top of that, director Geetu Mohandas's comments about the film are now creating a huge controversy. Read On
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Toxic
Kannada's Rocking Star Yash's new film `Toxic` released this Wednesday and is currently running in theatres. Despite getting negative talk, the movie pulled in amazing collections on its first day. The numbers dropped significantly on day two, but are still considered solid. The film is expected to collect well until the weekend, with a chance to post decent numbers. But what happens after that is a big question mark. The film is getting negative feedback from all corners. People on social media are calling it a disaster, saying the movie is just about cigarettes, alcohol, romance with heroines, elevation shots, and action scenes. They are complaining that it lacks good emotions and story clarity, leaving them disappointed.
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Negative Reviews
As the negative talk for `Toxic` goes viral and trolling increases, director Geetu Mohandas's old comments are now creating a storm. So what exactly did she say? Geetu Mohandas revealed, 'The story I write on paper is one thing. What I shoot on the sets is something else. And when I sit at the editing table, what I edit is completely different. Only then does the film reach the audience. I feel very happy then. I never stick to just one script. Even when producers come to meet me for my next film, I tell them this first. I clearly state that whatever story you read on paper, you will definitely not see the same thing on screen.'
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Geetu Mohandas's Comments
Geetu Mohandas revealed this in a video interview before `Toxic` was even released. That clip is now going viral, and she's facing a lot of trolling. Initially, her comments shocked everyone. Her statement that the story changes from paper to screen made some people wonder if Yash had taken over directing duties. But she clarified that she herself makes these changes, which has left many stunned. Yash's fans and netizens are now commenting that this is the very reason the film flopped. They believe it would have been a blockbuster if the final film had matched the narrated script. Overall, Geetu Mohandas's comments have stirred up a huge controversy.
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Toxic Movie
Yash's film `Toxic` was directed by Geetu Mohandas. The movie stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria as the heroines. Yash himself co-produced the film with Venkat K Narayana. The movie was made on a budget of over ₹500 crore. In two days, it has collected close to ₹200 crore. The film has a chance to break even only if it earns over ₹600 crore in collections. We will have to wait and see if it can reach that level.
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