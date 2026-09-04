For Leo, the Vipreet Rajayoga is forming because Jupiter is in the 12th house of your horoscope. If you have been dreaming of going abroad, your wish might just come true now. Those involved in foreign trade will see bumper profits. Your dream of buying a house or a new vehicle could also be fulfilled during this period. You will get support from your mother's side. Any pending government-related work will also get completed.

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