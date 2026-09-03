Janmashtami offers an opportunity for us to rekindle the old tales of Lord Krishna's birth, childhood mischief, and battles against evil forces. For families with kids, the animated films and shows provide colorful and interesting ways of reliving these stories.

In case you are looking for Krishna movies to watch on Janmashtami, this list includes a few animated films and shows about different phases in the life of Lord Krishna.

1. Krishna Balram

The animated series centres on the adventures of Krishna and his elder brother Balram. Green Gold's Krishna Balram catalogue includes several adventure stories featuring the duo.

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