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Janmashtami 2026: Makhan Chor to Krishna Aur Kans, 7 Krishna Animated Movies You Can’t Miss
Celebrate Janmashtami with these 7 animated Krishna movies and shows featuring his miraculous birth, playful childhood, Vrindavan adventures and battle with Kansa. A festive family watchlist.
1. Krishna Balram
Janmashtami offers an opportunity for us to rekindle the old tales of Lord Krishna's birth, childhood mischief, and battles against evil forces. For families with kids, the animated films and shows provide colorful and interesting ways of reliving these stories.
In case you are looking for Krishna movies to watch on Janmashtami, this list includes a few animated films and shows about different phases in the life of Lord Krishna.
1. Krishna Balram
The animated series centres on the adventures of Krishna and his elder brother Balram. Green Gold's Krishna Balram catalogue includes several adventure stories featuring the duo.
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2. Krishna Aur Kans
Released in 2012, this stereoscopic animated feature follows Krishna's early years, from his birth through his childhood adventures and his conflict with his tyrannical uncle Kansa. The film was produced by Reliance Animation.
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3. Little Krishna
The Little Krishna series is based on the adventures of little Krishna in Vrindavan. The colorful animations and stories featuring Krishna, his friends, and challenges form a perfect movie for families to watch together.
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4. Krishna in Vrindavan
Krishna's adventures with his friends become the core of this animation film. This movie takes its viewers to the forests of Vrindavan, where Krishna and Balram face the dangers of demons and other obstacles.
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5. Krishna Balram: The Warrior Princess
This is a fantasy adventure, which sees Krishna and Balram join forces with the warrior princess from another world in order to fight their common enemies. This movie by Green Gold has a runtime of 68 minutes.
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6. Krishna: Makhan Chor
The animated story depicts the fun-loving nature of little Krishna. This story is set during the childhood days of Krishna in Gokul, where he is portrayed as the cute butter thief with his bond with Yashoda and other people in his surroundings.
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7. Krishna: The Birth
It's an animated movie that tells the story of how Krishna was born miraculously to Devaki and Vasudeva and his journey to Gokul. This movie gives us the details about his birth and Kansa's fear due to the prophecy that the eighth child of Devaki will be the one who would end Kansa's life.
From Krishna's birth, childhood to Vrindavan adventures and the battle with Kansa, these animated movies offer different ways to revisit familiar Krishna stories. They can also make an engaging festive watch for families looking to introduce children to India's rich mythological storytelling tradition.
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