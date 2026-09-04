Visually impaired singer Sunil Lodhi thanked the makers of 'Hanuman Ansh' for the opportunity to sing 'Maine Tere Hi Bharose'. The film, based on Neem Karoli Baba, gained popularity from viewer feedback and was also praised by Virender Sehwag.

Visually impaired singer Sunil Lodhi expressed gratitude to the makers of 'Hanuman Ansh' for giving him an opportunity to lend his voice to the devotional song 'Maine Tere Hi Bharose'. Speaking to ANI, Sunil said, "On his bhajan being featured in the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, visually impaired singer Sunil Lodhi says, "I received so much love. Our director played a huge role in my becoming viral; it was truly by the grace of Lord Hanuman that the entire film came together so well. All the artists and the team, and my audience - thank you."

Virender Sehwag Praises Film

Hanuman Ansh has been winning hearts across the country. The film, which was released in theatres last month, did not have much attention around its release. However, positive feedback from viewers helped the film gain more attention in the days that followed. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag is now among those who have spoken about the film.

In a video shared on social media, the former India batter spoke about his personal connection with the stories he had heard about Neem Karoli Baba. Talking about the saint and his influence on his followers, Sehwag said, “Some experiences, some people are such that there are not enough words to describe them… how so much you try to tell about them, you cannot do justice. Some of my closest friends are devotees of Neem Karoli Baba.”

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service.

International Release

The film is also set to reach international markets on September 11, with Hombale Films handling its overseas distribution. (ANI)