Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta have opened up about their complex characters in 'Last Man in Tower,' based on Aravind Adiga’s novel. The film, also starring Boman Irani, revolves around a conflict over the redevelopment of a tower in Mumbai.

With ‘Last Man in Tower’ set to arrive in cinemas on September 11, actors Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta have opened up about their characters and the story that brings them together in the upcoming film.

Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bajpayee and Boman Irani. Bajpayee plays Yogesh Mishra, popularly known as Masterji, a retired schoolteacher who finds himself at the centre of a conflict after refusing to accept a decision that affects the residents of his community. The story follows the residents as they deal with a life-changing offer and the choices they make in the process.

Manoj Bajpayee on His Character and Preparation

Speaking to ANI, Bajpayee explained why he decided to read Adiga’s novel for the film, despite believing that actors do not always need to read the books their films are based on. “It is not necessary for an actor to read the book on which a script is based. Some people read the books, while others don’t. I have also done films based on books before, and I didn’t read it because then I thought that the world written for me in the script was the world I needed to understand," he said.

“This time, I read Aravind Adiga’s book because the story had to do with redevelopment. I wanted to understand how Adiga had looked at the redevelopment of Mumbai and how much of it she had experienced and observed as a novelist. That curiosity is what made me read the book," he added.

“The kind of journey a character is living through and the journey he has already lived are very different. The time when he was studying and the time he finds himself in today are completely different worlds, and yet he doesn’t seem to have much difficulty adjusting to the world around him,” he added.

Divya Dutta on Her Layered Role

Meanwhile, Divya Dutta plays Mrs Sangeeta Puri, a strong and complex character who stands on the other side of the conflict in the film. Talking about what drew her to the role, Dutta said the character has several sides that are not immediately visible.

She also spoke about the personal circumstances that shape Mrs Puri and her relationships. “There are layers to every character, and that is always very good for an actor. Mrs Sangeeta Puri is deeply shaped by her circumstances. Whether it is having a special child at home, being an air-taker, or the communication gap with her husband, there are many things that are not discussed openly. There is a gap in communication.”

Film Credits and Release Details

The screenplay has been written by Sooni Taraporevala, while Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the Hindi-language dialogues. The film also features Sukant Goel in a key role. ‘Last Man in Tower’ has music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Rangarajan Ramabadran. Guneet Dogra and Pratiksha Rao have also served as producers.

The film will release in cinemas across India on September 11. (ANI)