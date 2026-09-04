Renowned sitar player and composer Bhagirath Bhatt has definitively rejected reports linking him to Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 20. Bhatt stated his preference for calm music over the confrontational nature of reality television.

Renowned Indian sitar player and composer Bhagirath Bhatt has publicly denied recent widespread speculation suggesting his participation in Salman Khan’s massively popular and often controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 20. Bhatt cited his aversion to the chaotic and confrontational nature of reality television, stating a clear preference for his calm musical pursuits, a stark contrast to the high-drama environment synonymous with the show hosted by the Bollywood superstar. The denial comes after reports began circulating earlier this year, linking the classical musician to the upcoming season of the much-anticipated show.

Who is Bhagirath Bhatt?

Born on May 31, 1991, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Bhagirath Bhatt is an accomplished sitar player, classical musician, and composer. He holds a gold medal from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, specializing in Sitar. His musical journey began at a young age, with training under esteemed gurus.

Bhatt has made significant contributions to various film industries, including Bollywood, South Indian, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema. His notable works include projects like Padmaavat, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Heeramandi, and Bandish Bandits. Internationally, he has also worked on productions such as Avatar: The Last Airbender and The American Gandhi.

Here's What Bhatt Said

As per Deccan Chronicles he was quoted as, "For the past few days, I have been getting a lot of questions on Instagram and social media about whether I’m entering Bigg Boss 20 or not. Thank you so much for all your love and curiosity, but I want to make it clear. I am not going to Bigg Boss 20. Honestly, I don’t think I am made for a show like that. I’m not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise. I am a believer in calm music; peaceful music has always been my inspiration. Once again, thank you all for your endless love and blessings."

Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss, known for its locked-house format where contestants are isolated from the outside world and monitored 24/7, thrives on interpersonal conflicts, strategic gameplay, and emotional outbursts. Salman Khan's role is crucial in navigating these dynamics, often addressing controversies during the weekend episodes and guiding the show's narrative. His presence elevates the show from mere reality television to a major cultural event, making Bhatt's rejection of an opportunity to be part of Bigg Boss 20 under Khan's stewardship all the more definitive and a statement on his values.