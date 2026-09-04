South India's Lady Superstar Nayanthara has a special place in the industry. After more than two decades, her beauty, fitness, and acting skills are still top-notch. Even at 41, she wows everyone with her energy and glamorous looks. Not much has changed even after her marriage and two kids. She recently made news for her powerful role in the film 'Toxic' with Kannada star Yash. So, what are the rules Nayanthara follows to maintain her beauty at this age?

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