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Janmashtami 2026: Prison Birth To Divine Glory - 10 Life Lessons We Can Learn From Lord Krishna’s Journey
From his challenging birth and childhood struggles to becoming a revered divine figure, Lord Krishna’s life offers timeless lessons on courage, wisdom, duty, resilience and faith.
Danger before birth, separated from his mother right after.
Krishna's troubles started even before he was born. Kansa's fear haunted Devaki and Vasudev. Knowing the eighth child would cause his death, Kansa killed her children one by one. Krishna was born in a prison under these terrifying conditions. A mother's lap is a child's first world, but Krishna lost that comfort moments after birth. He had to be taken to Gokul, away from his parents. This is his first lesson: We can't choose our circumstances, but how we face them defines our future.
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Childhood wasn't about games; it was a fight for survival.
For us, childhood means fun, games, and friends. But Krishna's childhood was a series of life-threatening dangers. Putana tried to poison him. Demons like Shakatasura, Trinavarta, Bakasura, Aghasura, and Keshi all tried to kill him. Just when one problem ended, another was ready. Yet, Krishna never got tired of life. His childhood reminds us that problems come to reveal our inner strength, not to weaken us.
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No rest even after victory; the struggle never stopped.
If you think Krishna's life became peaceful after killing Kansa, you're mistaken. A new challenge appeared: repeated wars with Jarasandha. He faced powerful enemies like Kalayavan. Krishna's journey shows that new tests arrive even after a big win. He didn't get arrogant with victory or tired from problems. He changed his strategy when needed, even moving his capital from Mathura to Dwaraka to protect his people. This teaches us that sometimes, you win with brains and patience, not just strength.
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He faced false accusations, scandals, and family problems.
Krishna didn't just fight wars; he also faced personal attacks. He was accused in the Syamantaka gem incident and had to prove his innocence. Today, a single negative comment on social media can upset us. But Krishna shows us a different way. Truth and time are the best answers, not rage. He also managed family conflicts with balance, understanding everyone's nature without making angry decisions. This is a huge lesson for our own family lives.
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Even when his own people were lost, Krishna accepted fate with a smile.
Krishna's struggles didn't end after the Kurukshetra war. He guided the Pandavas but stuck to his decision not to fight. After the war, he faced Gandhari's curse. The destruction of the Yadava clan was the most tragic part of his life. He watched his own relatives kill each other and saw his brother Balarama leave his body. Even after seeing so much tragedy, Krishna never blamed fate. His greatest message is this: Accept what you cannot change with courage and move forward. This Krishnashtami, let's learn not just to celebrate, but to absorb his courage.
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