Krishna's struggles didn't end after the Kurukshetra war. He guided the Pandavas but stuck to his decision not to fight. After the war, he faced Gandhari's curse. The destruction of the Yadava clan was the most tragic part of his life. He watched his own relatives kill each other and saw his brother Balarama leave his body. Even after seeing so much tragedy, Krishna never blamed fate. His greatest message is this: Accept what you cannot change with courage and move forward. This Krishnashtami, let's learn not just to celebrate, but to absorb his courage.

Also read: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 9: Yash’s Film Nears Rs 239 Crore in India Despite Second-Week Slowdown