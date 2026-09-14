'Mirzapur: The Movie’ earned Rs 35.90 crore in its second weekend, taking its total collection to Rs 188.45 crore. The film is now set to become the fourth film of the year to cross the coveted Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ continued its strong run at the box office in its second weekend, earning Rs 35.90 crore and taking its total closer to the Rs 200 crore mark.

Super-Solid Second Weekend Collections

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film maintained its momentum in its second week, recording double-digit collections on both Saturday and Sunday. It earned RS 9.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 13.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.10 crore on Sunday. With the latest weekend figures, the film has now moved significantly closer to the Rs 200 crore milestone.

He wrote on X, “#MirzapurTheMovie delivers a SUPER-SOLID total in Weekend 2... The film scored double digits on both Saturday and Sunday, taking its total closer to the ₹ 200 cr mark.”

Unaffected by Competition

The film’s strong performance has continued despite the arrival of the new release ‘Haiwaan’. Its box-office run has remained largely unaffected, with audiences continuing to show strong interest in the film. At the same time, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ has continued to attract moviegoers and remains a major choice among audiences. The simultaneous strong performance of ‘Hanuman Ansh’ and ‘Mirzapur The Movie’, despite the two films belonging to different genres, underlines the audience appetite for varied content at the box office.

“The new release, #Haiwaan, has made no difference whatsoever to the victorious run of #MirzapurTheMovie, while #HanumanAnsh continues to remain the first choice of moviegoers. The best part? Both #HanumanAnsh and #MirzapurTheMovie are scoring BIG NUMBERS simultaneously, despite belonging to completely different genres – a clear indication that good content can co-exist and thrive at the boxoffice,” he added. #MirzapurTheMovie delivers a SUPER-SOLID total in Weekend 2... The film scored double digits on both Saturday and Sunday, taking its total closer to the ₹ 200 cr mark. The new release, #Haiwaan, has made no difference whatsoever to the victorious run of #MirzapurTheMovie, while… pic.twitter.com/5cK8BrNn7u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 14, 2026

Set to Enter Rs 200 Crore Club

He shared that only three films have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India in net box-office collections this year so far, ‘Dhurandhar 2’, ‘Border 2’ and ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which crossed the milestone. ‘Mirzapur The Movie’ is now poised to become the fourth film to enter the Rs 200 crore club this year.

“Only three films have crossed ₹ 200 cr [Nett BOC] this year – #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, and #HanumanAnsh [yesterday, Sunday]... #MirzapurTheMovie is now set to become the fourth film to hit this milestone – a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT,” reads the post.

Detailed Box Office Breakdown

The film’s business stands at Rs 152.55 crore from Week 1 and Rs 35.90 crore from Weekend 2, taking its total India net collection to Rs 188.45 crore for its Hindi version.

“#MirzapurTheMovie [Week 2] Fri 9.50 cr, Sat 13.30 cr, Sun 13.10 cr. Total: ₹ 188.45 cr. Note: #Hindi version. Official Nett BOC | #India biz | #Boxoffice #MirzapurTheMovie biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 152.55 cr.. Weekend 2: ₹ 35.90 cr.. Total: ₹ 188.45 cr..Note: #Hindi version… Official Nett BOC | #India biz | #Boxoffice,” shared Taran Adarash.

About 'Mirzapur: The Movie'

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal). The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ was released in theatres on September 4. (ANI)