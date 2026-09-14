Saif Ali Khan has revealed that a past stabbing attack in January 2025 still profoundly affects him, admitting, "If I see a knife, it just makes me react". The incident at his Mumbai home left him with lingering trauma, despite his family moving past it quicker. Khan recently shared these sentiments in interviews with Bombay Times.

Saif Ali Khan has recently opened up about the profound and lasting psychological impact of a past stabbing attack, admitting that the trauma from the incident in January 2025 still affects him significantly. Speaking candidly to Bombay Times, Khan revealed, “I am still not 100% over it because if I see a knife, it just makes me react.” He further elaborated in interviews with Gulf News that the sight of a knife continues to trigger a visceral reaction in him, more than a year and a half after the terrifying event.

The January 2025 Incident: A Close Call

The incident, which unfolded during an attempted burglary at Khan's Mumbai residence in January 2025, saw the actor bravely confront an intruder. During the harrowing encounter, the actor sustained multiple injuries, receiving several stab wounds. Despite the severity of the attack, Khan considers himself extraordinarily lucky. He attributes his survival, and the prevention of even more serious harm, to a peculiar twist of fate: the assailant's knife breaking during the struggle. “It was the worst knife in the history of knife attacks. If he had a proper Rambo knife, I'd be dead,” Khan recounted, highlighting the thin line between life and death he walked that night.

A Lingering Reaction

More than a year and a half later, the experience continues to profoundly shape Khan's perceptions and reactions. He detailed how certain triggers, particularly the mere sight of a knife, can instantly transport him back to that night, manifesting in a clear, involuntary reaction. While his family, according to Khan, has managed to move on relatively quickly from the immediate shock, the emotional toll was considerable, especially for his wife. Khan specifically noted the significant impact on his spouse, stating, “I think the person most affected was my wife, who is generally a very sensitive person. We kind of got over it quite quickly. It was insane, though.” Her distress underscores the wider ripple effect such violent incidents have on the loved ones of victims, even when the immediate physical danger has passed.

Reflecting on Survival and Privilege

Beyond the immediate physical and psychological scars, the near-fatal incident profoundly changed Khan’s perspective on security and privilege. This brush with mortality forced him to re-evaluate his position and surroundings. He now emphasizes the crucial importance of taking robust precautions, particularly given the stark social and economic disparities prevalent in society. Khan articulated this shift in mindset, stating that in a world marked by significant differences between the 'haves and have-nots', one “should not tempt fate.” His experience has instilled in him a deeper understanding of vulnerability, irrespective of one's status, and the necessity of proactive measures to ensure personal safety, moving away from any prior sense of invincibility.

The legal proceedings involving the alleged attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam, are reportedly ongoing as the investigation continues into the violent home invasion.