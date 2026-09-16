Sivaji (2007) used technology, computers, black money, and money laundering as core parts of its story.

Similarly, Jeans (1998) casually showed NRI life, global travel, and connections between different countries as normal things.

You cannot call these two films exact future predictions. But they definitely imagined how the world was going to change from a very different angle. Tamil cinema did not just predict the future sometimes; it imagined the future way before the rest of us did!

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