Ravi Teja’s Irumudi is heading to Netflix after its successful theatrical run. Find out the OTT release date, streaming platform, available languages and what to expect from the Shiva Nirvana film.

The latest release from Ravi Teja, Irumudi, which is a Telugu film, will soon be making its way into the world of OTTs as it releases from theaters onto Netflix.

The film hit theaters on August 21 and is soon going to get available in OTT on Netflix on September 18, 2026. In multiple languages of India, the film will get a release on Netflix.

When and where to watch Irumudi on OTT?

Irumudi is going to make its digital debut on Netflix on September 18. The movie is going to be out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Following a successful theatrical run and turning into one of the major commercial hits of Ravi Teja in recent times, Irumudi is set to get a total collection of over ₹200 crores.

What is Irumudi About?

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Irumudi features Ravi Teja in the character of Trinadha, a drunkard father who undertakes Ayyappa Deeksha in order to make a good future for his daughter Manikanta, portrayed by child actress Baby Nakshatra.

Being one of the rituals of Ayyappa Deeksha, Trinadha has to leave aside his old habits and lead a controlled life. But the devotion of the protagonist gets tested when he finds himself forced to protect girls in his village.

The movie features a combination of family drama, religion, adventure, socially significant conflict, as well as a family plot that becomes emotional for the audience.

Performance of Ravi Teja Gains Popularity

Performance of Ravi Teja is one of the most discussed parts of Irumudi. Reviews about the movie pay a lot of attention to the performance of the actor that shows him in quite a different light than in mass-oriented movies.

Along with Ravi Teja, Baby Nakshatra gains popularity due to her convincing portrayal of Manikanta.

Having its Netflix premiere on September 18, Irumudi becomes available to a wide range of viewers who had to wait for the movie to appear online.

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