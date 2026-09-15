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Bigg Boss Tamil: Vijay Sethupathi’s Leadership Remark Sparks Debate, Vijay TV Reacts
Vijay Sethupathi’s comments on leadership during the Bigg Boss show have sparked controversy, drawing strong reactions online. Amid the debate, Vijay TV has now stepped in with a clarification.
The Bigg Boss Controversy
Vijay TV has clarified that Bigg Boss is purely an entertainment show. They stated, 'Anything said on the show is just part of the competition. Our aim is not to support or criticise any individual, movement, or ideology.' This explanation came after supporters of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam slammed the comments on social media.
What's the background?
Fan Wars
The Master Team
Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay worked together in the movie 'Master', where VJS played the villain, Bhavani, brilliantly. It's worth noting that during the film's release, when VJS's name was left off a poster, it was Vijay who insisted on adding it. Vijay Sethupathi even gave Vijay his signature kiss on the 'Master' shooting spot.
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