2 4 Image Credit : X/vijaytelevision

What's the background?

A huge debate kicked off online after Vijay Sethupathi spoke about leadership on Bigg Boss, with many feeling it was a dig at actor Vijay. VJS said, 'Making promises without knowing what leadership is, and then blaming your opponent and running away when trouble comes, is not leadership.' Many netizens felt this was an indirect attack on actor Vijay. Supporters of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam are alleging that VJS is indirectly attacking Vijay to please the DMK.