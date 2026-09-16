Producers Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh, and Bunny Vas team up to bankroll this film. They officially announced the project at a special event in the Chennai Music Academy on the 110th birth anniversary of MS Subbulakshmi.

MS Subbulakshmi holds a very special place in Indian music history. Her voice crossed the borders of language, religion, and region to reach crores of people. Her voice remains a core part of the Indian music experience, right from devotional songs to Carnatic concerts.

Her songs still echo in homes, temples, and music halls today, even years after her passing. Makers are creating this biopic to take the life of such a music legend to the next generation.