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Rashmika Mandanna To Play Carnatic Legend MS Subbulakshmi In Upcoming Biopic ‘MS’
The makers have announced MS A Legacy On Screen, a grand biopic celebrating legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi. The project was unveiled on her 110th birth anniversary, honouring her extraordinary musical legacy.
MS Subbulakshmi Biopic
Makers are bringing the life story of Bharat Ratna awardee and Carnatic music legend MS Subbulakshmi to the big screen. They have titled this grand biopic 'MS - A Legacy on Screen'. Actress Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role of MS Subbulakshmi. Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for this film. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who made hit films like 'Majili' and 'Jersey', directs this massive project.
The immortal voice of MS Subbulakshmi
Producers Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh, and Bunny Vas team up to bankroll this film. They officially announced the project at a special event in the Chennai Music Academy on the 110th birth anniversary of MS Subbulakshmi.
MS Subbulakshmi holds a very special place in Indian music history. Her voice crossed the borders of language, religion, and region to reach crores of people. Her voice remains a core part of the Indian music experience, right from devotional songs to Carnatic concerts.
Her songs still echo in homes, temples, and music halls today, even years after her passing. Makers are creating this biopic to take the life of such a music legend to the next generation.
Years of pre-production work
Bringing the life of MS Subbulakshmi to the screen is not an easy task. The film crew spent a long time gathering various details, rights, permissions, literary documents, and family contacts related to her life.
The team plans to show more than just her fame. They want to record the personal life, dreams, challenges, struggles, willpower, and spiritual journey of the human behind that world-famous voice.
Rashmika as MS Subbulakshmi
Fans are super excited because Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of MS Subbulakshmi. Rashmika currently rules as a top actress in this generation. Playing one of the biggest icons of Indian music on screen will be a massive challenge for her.
Rashmika carries the huge responsibility of showing not just the look of MS Subbulakshmi, but also her artistic journey, emotions, life experiences, and spiritual quest through her acting.
A massive blockbuster combo
The film crew is working hard to create a grand movie that helps today's fans understand the inspiring life story of MS Subbulakshmi. Director Gowtam Tinnanuri always grabs attention with his unique storytelling style. Fans are eager to see how he designs the life of this music genius on screen.
The powerful combo of Anirudh's music, Rashmika's acting, and Gowtam Tinnanuri's direction creates huge expectations among fans. They are waiting to see if this will become the ultimate cinematic experience about the life of MS Subbulakshmi.
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