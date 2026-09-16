'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' producer Prakash Mahobiya and his team met Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai. The CM praised the bilingual Hindi-Chhattisgarhi film based on the Ramayana, which was shot in the state, and extended his best wishes.

'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' producer Prakash Mahobiya on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Prakash was accompanied by co-producer Sanjay Bundela and other members of the film. During the meeting, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with the team regarding the film’s production, grandeur, subject matter and the various locations across Chhattisgarh where the film has been shot.

CM Praises Film Celebrating Lord Ram's Ideals

Expressing his views on the film, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a press note, said, “It is a matter of immense pride for Chhattisgarh that a Chhattisgarhi film based on our most beloved and revered epic, the Ramayana, and celebrating the timeless ideals of Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Hanuman, is being made simultaneously in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. I am truly looking forward to watching this film and extend my heartfelt best wishes to the entire team for its release and success.”

Producer Prakash Mahobiya and Co-Producer Sanjay Bundela expressed their gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai and said that filming this grand story of the Ramayana on the land of Chhattisgarh has been an extremely proud experience.

About the Film

Directed by Abhishek Singh, 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' stars Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Mata Sita, Sheel Verma, Rajniesh Duggal and Nirbhay Wadhwa. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. Presented by AJ Film Entertainment World and Ajay Kanojiya, the film is produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela, with Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Moni Sen as co-producers, under A Mahobiya Films Production.

'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' is all set to release on September 25, 2026, in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. (ANI)