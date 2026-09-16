Actor Akshara Singh visited Bihar flood victims and appealed for support. The state government, led by CM Samrat Chaudhary, has initiated relief, transferring Rs 579.23 crore directly to 8,27,472 affected families (Rs 7,000 each).

CM Inaugurates Relief Distribution

Actor-singer Akshara Singh recently visited flood-affected areas in Bihar to extend support to people affected by the calamity. Speaking to the media, she urged everyone to contribute in their own way and support the ongoing flood relief efforts. "I have fulfilled my responsibility, but I cannot speak on behalf of others. I appeal to everyone to come forward and extend their support to the people in need. The entire Bhojpuri industry has its roots in Bihar, and I believe that if we all come together, we can help overcome this difficult situation," she expressed.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Tuesday inaugurated an ex-gratia relief distribution program at the 'Sankalp' auditorium at the Public Servants' Residence, transferring Rs 579.23 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), providing Rs 7,000 per family directly into the bank accounts of 8,27,472 flood-affected families.

During the event, Santosh Kumar Mall, Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department, gave a detailed presentation to the Chief Minister regarding the flood-affected areas, relief and rescue operations, and the facilities being provided to the affected people.

Government's Commitment to Relief Efforts

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that amidst this challenging flood situation, the state government's top priority is to provide immediate relief, assistance, and security to the affected families. The government stands with the flood-affected people with the utmost sensitivity. No shortcomings will be permitted in the relief and rescue operations, he said.

Scale of Flood Impact

He stated that approximately 50 lakh people across 15 districts, 88 blocks, 575 gram panchayats, 2,642 villages, and 136 wards in 21 cities of the state have been affected by the floods. Floodwaters have impacted around 55,000 hectares of land, causing damage to crops. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out rapidly at all levels in the affected areas.

Community Kitchens in Operation

The Chief Minister mentioned that over 1,200 community kitchens are operating to provide food to the flood-affected population. Approximately 1.28 crore meals have been served through these kitchens so far. (ANI)