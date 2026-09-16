Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen at the airport with Raj Nidimoru. The social media post garnered massive likes, highlighting the actress's relaxed yet stylish appearance amidst her pregnancy. What caught everyone's attention was her swanky bag.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a radiant mom-to-be, was recently spotted at the airport, drawing significant media and fan attention. She was prominently accompanied by filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, who also arrived at the bustling terminal on September 16, 2026. The director was captured dropping Samantha at the airport, an event swiftly highlighted by Filmfare on Instagram. The social media post, which showcased their public interaction, quickly resonated with fans, accumulating a notable 759 likes and 22 comments within hours of its upload, underscoring the couple's enduring popularity and the public's keen interest in their personal milestones.

Journey to Parenthood: A Public Affair

The news of Samantha's pregnancy was officially confirmed in June 2026, an announcement that thrilled fans and media alike. During a success party for her critically acclaimed film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actress revealed that she and Raj Nidimoru were joyfully expecting their first child. This confirmation marked a new and exciting chapter for the couple, who had tied the knot in December 2025. Despite the anticipation of an upcoming maternity break to focus on her role as a mom-to-be, Samantha has continued to maintain a visible public presence, frequently praised for her radiant and effortless maternity style during various high-profile outings and events.

Maternity Style

The actress consistently captures attention with her airport ensembles, which often feature luxury accessories. Her recent appearance, showcasing her evolving maternity style, was no exception. The actress donned a stunning $450 Dragon Diffusion bag. Even earlier she carried a Fendi tote bag valued at approximately Rs 2.2 lakhs and a Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote costing around Rs 2.68 lakhs.

Samantha's baby shower

Samantha recently had a beautiful baby shower. It was all things traditional and intimate. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I have always had a deep respect for our traditions. I may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, but I have always believed that there is something deeper at work… in the sound of a mantra, the energy created through chanting, and the careful way the ancient practices have been passed down through generations.”