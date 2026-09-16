The Kerala Lottery Department announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-69 lottery results on September 16, 2026, following the afternoon draw. Participants can win various prizes, including a top prize of ten million rupees. Ticket holders must carefully verify their exact numbers and series against the official published results.

The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-69 lottery held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. The draw took place at the scheduled time of 3 PM, with lottery ticket holders now able to check the winning numbers and prize details.

The DL-69 Dhanalekshmi lottery is part of Kerala’s regular lottery draws, offering participants an opportunity to win prizes across several categories. Following the draw, the official results have been made available for ticket holders to verify their numbers.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-69 Lottery Result Today (Sept 16): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-69 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – DB293215

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with 293215

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – DM793906

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – DE817207

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – 0395, 0447, 1207, 1512, 2190, 2305, 3610, 4002, 5283, 5767, 5842, 6162, 6207, 6784, 7533, 8549, 9119, 9625, 9908

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – 3004, 4640, 5211, 6354, 6810, 7612

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – 4875, 6190, 8273, 4710, 0842, 3219, 2515, 9479, 4995, 2661, 4297, 5887, 5571, 3740, 5187, 1161, 0306, 7603, 8273, 8987, 9479

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0005, 0106, 0374, 0525, 0563, 0566, 0624, 0632, 0969, 1217, 1416, 1453, 1464, 1526, 1709, 1793, 2169, 2222, 2310, 2464, 2520, 2666, 2721, 2930, 3155, 3163, 3265, 3322, 3396, 3467, 3571, 3639, 3684, 3704, 3712, 3718, 3839, 4010, 4126, 4307, 4804, 5091, 5584, 5806, 5911, 5919, 6055, 6095, 6205, 6582, 6625, 6794, 7113, 7285, 7293, 7322, 7457, 7574, 7609, 7645, 7746, 7823, 7829, 7836, 7870, 8232, 8768, 8793, 8802, 8826, 9122, 9259, 9380, 9558, 9651, 9663

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0033, 0085, 0120, 0193, 0636, 0682, 1103, 1233, 1256, 1447, 1542, 1551, 1708, 2092, 2139, 2269, 2336, 2547, 2635, 2657, 2707, 2800, 2965, 2971, 3007, 3105, 3251, 3284, 3370, 3372, 3419, 3563, 3606, 3817, 3977, 4081, 4202, 4218, 4421, 4436, 4563, 4647, 4702, 4775, 4817, 4896, 5009, 5040, 5068, 5113, 5175, 5188, 5227, 5247, 5295, 5340, 5346, 5370, 5460, 5553, 5603, 6074, 6107, 6153, 6195, 6197, 6245, 6275, 6309, 6366, 6382, 6413, 6502, 6998, 7014, 7187, 7189, 7296, 7416, 7531, 7641, 7827, 7900, 7933, 8287, 8408, 8409, 8548, 8577, 8837, 9241, 9248, 9265, 9489, 9600, 9674

9th Prize: Rs 100 – 0042, 0110, 0216, 0261, 0318, 0338, 0391, 0407, 0449, 0660, 0749, 0760, 0854, 0864, 0866, 1088, 1112, 1129, 1200, 1270, 1294, 1544, 1609, 1630, 1648, 1688, 1722, 1751, 1789, 1854, 1896, 1926, 1984, 2205, 2281, 2317, 2326, 2456, 2486, 2497, 2519, 2561, 2632, 2683, 2722, 2741, 2758, 2773, 2802, 2831, 3031, 3113, 3151, 3281, 3340, 3473, 3506, 3703, 3860, 4186, 4206, 4440, 4492, 4507, 4552, 4626, 4671, 4931, 5257, 5284, 5332, 5338, 5383, 5478, 5500, 5589, 5791, 6067, 6128, 6129, 6208, 6328, 6414, 6437, 6456, 6478, 6486, 6507, 6555, 6641, 6709, 6711, 6863, 6956, 6981, 7007, 7104, 7132, 7366, 7389, 7453, 7515, 7590, 7749, 7791, 7794, 7830, 7965, 7973, 7985, 8133, 8134, 8180, 8202, 8297, 8421, 8452, 8521, 8543, 8581, 8621, 8631, 8726, 8762, 8938, 8992, 9007, 9013, 9055, 9245, 9373, 9483, 9543, 9636, 9739, 9836, 9883, 9890

Ticket holders should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the published result, including the series and other relevant details. A matching number alone may not be sufficient if the ticket series or other particulars do not correspond with the official result.

The Kerala lottery results are generally published after the draw, allowing participants to check whether their tickets have secured any of the announced prizes. Winners should retain their original tickets safely and follow the required procedure for claiming their prize money.

Those checking the Kerala Lottery Result Today can use this page to find the DL-69 winning numbers once they are updated. The prize-wise format is intended to make it easier for participants to locate their ticket number and identify the corresponding prize category.

As the results have now been announced, participants are advised to verify their tickets carefully before proceeding with any prize claim. The latest winning numbers and prize details will be added here as the complete result list is updated.

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