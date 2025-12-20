Protests, Violence, and Security Clampdown Intensify Ahead of B’desh Leader Hadi’s Funeral
Bangladesh faces heightened tensions ahead of the funeral of Sharif Osman Hadi, as protests and clashes continue across the country. Authorities have imposed strict security measures to control violence, while citizens express growing frustration over unrest and governance issues. The situation remains volatile, with concerns of further escalation.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
03:03
Now Playing
01:49
Now Playing
29:07
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing