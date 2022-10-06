IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

India is meeting South Africa in three ODIs, starting in Lucknow on Thursday. Shikhar Dhawan has labelled the series a vital series for players on standby for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup.

All the standby players for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, playing in the South Africa One-Day International (ODI) series, will aim to use the three matches to make a case for themselves for the central squad, according to stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan. With pacer Jasprit Bumrah already out of the global event, the series could be a shot-out between seamer Deepak Chahar, who is on the standby list and pacer Mohammed Siraj, who could make that list if seamer Mohammed Shami fails to be match-fit before October 15. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Chahar are the standbys designated for the Indian side for the T20WC in Australia and will be touring Down Under as reserves.

"Of course, it is essential because the more matches they [standbys] are going to play, they will be in a better groove and mindset. If the boys perform well, then obviously the confidence will help them. Who knows, they might get a chance to look at this series as preparation," Dhawan quoted during the pre-match presser on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, LUCKNOW ODI - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PREDICTION, WHERE TO WATCH AND MORE

With many uncapped players --- Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, and Shahbaz Ahmed, in the squad, Dhawan senses that the frontage will only help these youngsters grow. "If you look at the performance of our youngsters, the transition that happened shows their confidence. The more they play, the more experience they get, and their confidence level will increase. They will learn from mistakes. Even for me as well. Keeping 2023 in mind, the more matches I play will benefit me," he added.

"The team is excellent, and with this team, we played in West Indies and Zimbabwe. Most of the players are the same. There are one or two new players. We share a good tuning. The new boys have brought in new energy. They have been doing well in the last few series," continued Dhawan.

ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, LUCKNOW ODI - FRINGE INDIAN PLAYERS DESPERATE TO MAKE A STATEMENT

'On personal front, my goal is to remain fit for ODI World Cup'

Dhawan has efficiently been India's most invariant ODI batter in the last two years, and at 36, all he wants is to abide healthily and play the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. Dhawan has had a tangible career, assembling 2,315, 6,647 and 1,759 runs in 34 Test, 158 ODI and 68 T20I matches, respectively.

Dhawan has led the ODI team in Sri Lanka and West Indies and was the vice-captain in Zimbabwe. He will again be responsible for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. "I feel very blessed I had a beautiful career. I am grateful. Whenever possible, I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now, there is new responsibility on me, but I see opportunity in challenges, and I enjoy it," he attested.

ALSO READ: HARMANPREET, MANDHANA, AXAR EARN NOMINATIONS FOR SEPTEMBER'S ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH

"My goal currently is the 2023 World Cup. I want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in the fray," he counted. Dhawan displayed that he is enjoying the leadership obligation tasked to him. "I try to give them an environment where they can be themselves and open up. They can then communicate much better. I try to keep a happy, light environment and side by side. I also share my experiences and learn a lot from them," he explained.

Forecast of rain

It has been raining heavily here since Tuesday night, and there is a prediction of more rain on Thursday. "Rain is not in our control, but the good thing is that the drainage system of this ground is perfect. We are very hopeful the match will happen tomorrow. We have done our preparation, and the boys are in a good state of mind," Dhawan communicated.

ALSO READ: ICC T20I RANKINGS - SURYAKUMAR YADAV DROPS TO SECOND, MOHAMMAD RIZWAN RECLAIMS TOP SPOT

Proteas are a good team

India had overpowered South Africa 2-1 in the last T20I series, but Dhawan foresees brutal combat from the Proteas in the ODIs. "South Africa has a good team. Winning and losing are part of the game, but it is important to learn from defeats. Both the teams made plenty of runs in the T20 series. It depends on the pitch, dew factor and plenty of other factors," he sounded.

Dhawan begs to differ that India had been testing with the captaincy of late. "Whenever an experiment happened that time, the senior players were not there. They were given rest and needed to manage their load. Otherwise, there are chances of injuries. Whoever is made the captain, he is the most senior-most player and capable for the job," he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)