How Bad Is Delhi’s Air? Drone Footage Shows Toxic Smog As AQI Remains 'Very Poor'

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 18 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Drone visuals show Delhi blanketed by a thick layer of toxic smog as the city’s air quality remains in the ‘very poor’ category, with AQI levels crossing 370 in several areas.According to CPCB data, RK Puram recorded an AQI of 374, while areas around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium saw AQI levels touch 349. Najafgarh reported a slightly lower AQI of 284, but residents continued to face reduced visibility and breathing discomfort.In response to rising pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all GRAP Stage-IV measures across Delhi-NCR. Authorities have also flagged recurring issues such as road dust, waste accumulation, and biomass burning, which continue to worsen particulate matter levels.The drone visuals highlight the severity of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, as dense smog blankets large parts of the capital, raising serious health and environmental concerns.

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?