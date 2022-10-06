Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Fringe Indian players desperate to make a statement

    After the 2-1 series win in the T20Is, India and South Africa lock horns in three ODIs, as the first game happens in Lucknow on Thursday. With a second-string Indian side competing, the fringe players will look to make a statement.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Fringe Indian players desperate to make a statement against South Africans-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    A new-look Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will look to make a statement and stay in the reckoning for ICC World Cup 2023 when the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa begins at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. In the absence of top guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin, who will be travelling to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian selectors opted for a fresh squad. Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar are the ones to have earned their maiden call-ups.

    The squad also features a few T20WC reserve players. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, part of the reserves for the T20WC, will serve as Dhawan's deputy during the series. Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, the other players from the reserve list, have also been added to the ODI side against South Africa.

    ALSO READ: HARMANPREET, MANDHANA, AXAR EARN NOMINATIONS FOR SEPTEMBER'S ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH

    Dashing opener Shubman Gill, impressing in the limited ODI opportunities he has received, is likely to resume his partnership with Dhawan at the top. Among other batters, Rahul Tripathi or Patidar will likely make an ODI debut on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh batter Patidar has been rewarded for his performance in domestic cricket, Indian Premier League's (IPL's) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and more recently, his intelligent run for India A against New Zealand A in the four-day matches. He punched a couple of centuries against the Kiwis.

    Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the other batters who will form the fulcrum of India's middle order. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was recently called up to the T20I squad for the South Africa series, while Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav would form India's spin attack. The pace department will be spearheaded by Shardul Thakur, Chahar, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj and will also have a new face Mukesh, who is a prolific red ball bowler for Bengal. He emerged as the top wicket-taker in the First-Class (FC) matches against New Zealand A and produced a star show in the Irani Cup tie against 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20I RANKINGS - SURYAKUMAR YADAV DROPS TO SECOND, MOHAMMAD RIZWAN RECLAIMS TOP SPOT

    The squad features six players who could potentially make an ODI debut. The series provides ample opportunity to the second-string players to make their presence felt and ingrain the selectors with conspicuous performances to remain in the fray for a place in next year's CWC. But, it will be a tough test for India as the South Africans will be playing for the points they need to qualify for the CWC.

    The Proteas would bank on the proficient Quinton de Kock, skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan to get the job done in the batting department. They boast a concentrated bowling unit, including Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorious, and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi among others.

    ALSO WATCH: IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Weather will play a crucial role in the match as it has been raining incessantly here, and there is also a prediction of heavy storms on Thursday. The second ODI will be played in Ranchi on Sunday, and Delhi will host the final game on Tuesday.

    Squads
    India:     Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar.
    South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, INDORE T20I: 'THERE'S ALWAYS ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT' - ROHIT SHARMA

    Match details
    Date and day:     October 6, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
    Time: 1.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ajinkya Rahane, Radhika Dhopavkar welcome baby boy; social media congratulates-ayh

    Ajinkya Rahane, Radhika Dhopavkar welcome baby boy; social media congratulates

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Rilee Rossouw century enough to hand Proteas 49-run win against Men in Blue; netizens commend-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Rossouw's century enough to hand Proteas 49-run win; netizens commend

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: South Africa Rilee Rossouw ton hands India a target of 228; Twitter compliments-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Rossouw's ton hands India a target of 228; Twitter compliments

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh rested with back niggle; Rohit Sharma asserts nothing serious-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Arshdeep rested with back niggle; Rohit asserts 'nothing serious'

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma produce heroics as India crushes UAE United Arab Emirates by 104 runs-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah and Deepti produce heroics as India crushes UAE by 104 runs

    Recent Stories

    astrology Daily Horoscope for October 6 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 6, 2022: Good day for Gemini, Sagittarius; be careful Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for October 6 2022 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 6, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    In Sena vs Sena on Dussehra: Read who said what - adt

    In Sena vs Sena on Dussehra: Read who said what

    Sena Vs Sena on Dussehra: Bal Thackeray's estranged son Jaidev shares stage with Eknath Shinde - adt

    Sena Vs Sena on Dussehra: Bal Thackeray's estranged son Jaidev shares stage with Eknath Shinde

    PhD student shares 'terrible' procrastinator's note; netizens react - adt

    PhD student shares 'terrible' procrastinator's note; netizens react

    Recent Videos

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon