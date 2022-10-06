IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: Fringe Indian players desperate to make a statement

After the 2-1 series win in the T20Is, India and South Africa lock horns in three ODIs, as the first game happens in Lucknow on Thursday. With a second-string Indian side competing, the fringe players will look to make a statement.

A new-look Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will look to make a statement and stay in the reckoning for ICC World Cup 2023 when the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa begins at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. In the absence of top guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin, who will be travelling to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Indian selectors opted for a fresh squad. Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar are the ones to have earned their maiden call-ups.

The squad also features a few T20WC reserve players. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, part of the reserves for the T20WC, will serve as Dhawan's deputy during the series. Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, the other players from the reserve list, have also been added to the ODI side against South Africa.

Dashing opener Shubman Gill, impressing in the limited ODI opportunities he has received, is likely to resume his partnership with Dhawan at the top. Among other batters, Rahul Tripathi or Patidar will likely make an ODI debut on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh batter Patidar has been rewarded for his performance in domestic cricket, Indian Premier League's (IPL's) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and more recently, his intelligent run for India A against New Zealand A in the four-day matches. He punched a couple of centuries against the Kiwis.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the other batters who will form the fulcrum of India's middle order. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was recently called up to the T20I squad for the South Africa series, while Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav would form India's spin attack. The pace department will be spearheaded by Shardul Thakur, Chahar, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj and will also have a new face Mukesh, who is a prolific red ball bowler for Bengal. He emerged as the top wicket-taker in the First-Class (FC) matches against New Zealand A and produced a star show in the Irani Cup tie against 2019-20 Ranji Trophy champion Saurashtra.

The squad features six players who could potentially make an ODI debut. The series provides ample opportunity to the second-string players to make their presence felt and ingrain the selectors with conspicuous performances to remain in the fray for a place in next year's CWC. But, it will be a tough test for India as the South Africans will be playing for the points they need to qualify for the CWC.

The Proteas would bank on the proficient Quinton de Kock, skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan to get the job done in the batting department. They boast a concentrated bowling unit, including Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorious, and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi among others.

Weather will play a crucial role in the match as it has been raining incessantly here, and there is also a prediction of heavy storms on Thursday. The second ODI will be played in Ranchi on Sunday, and Delhi will host the final game on Tuesday.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match details

Date and day: October 6, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

