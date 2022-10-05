Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20I Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav drops to second, Mohammad Rizwan reclaims top spot

    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav put on a top batting show in the just-concluded home T20Is against South Africa. However, he has lost the top spot in ICC T20I Rankings to Mohammad Rizwan while falling second.

    Image credit: Getty

    In-form Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has lost his top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings by a few ranking points to Mohammed Rizwan of Pakistan, who has retrieved his pole position in the latest standings published by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. The difference between the two is just 16 ranking points, with Rizwan reclaiming his top spot with 854 points and Surya in the second with 838. Surya continued his startling rise in 2022 by finishing India's recently-concluded Twenty20 International (T20I) series at home against South Africa with a couple of half centuries and as its leading run-scorer with 119 runs.

    Image credit: PTI

    The 32-year-old Yadav will get the chance to claim the top spot again during the forthcoming 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia from October 16. Rizwan finished the recent seven-game T20I series against England as the leading run-scorer with 316 runs. Still, the fact that the wicketkeeper-batter was rested for the sixth game and managed just a run in the series-decider in Lahore meant the right-hander lost some breathing space at the rankings' summit.

    Image credit: PTI

    The race for the top spot is so close that Surya could have even surpassed his Pakistan counterpart with a massive knock in the final match of India's series versus South Africa in Indore. However, the right-hander could manage just eight. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam remained third on the updated T20I batter rankings and should not be counted out from re-claiming his place at the pinnacle. In contrast, many other batters worldwide made gigantic strides on the latest rankings.

    Image credit: PTI

    India wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul jumped to 14th on the updated list, thanks to his 108 runs from a couple of games against the Proteas. In contrast, the South Africa trio of Quinton de Kock (12th), Rilee Rossouw (20th) and David Miller (29th) were also eye-catching movers.

    Image credit: Getty

    Steadfast top-order performer Dawid Malan rose to fifth after a compatible series for England against Pakistan, with teammate Ben Duckett (24th) also on the upward direction. While Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood maintained the top spot on the revised list for T20I bowlers, there was some re-shuffling behind him after the two contemporary series in India and Pakistan.

     

    Image credit: Getty

    Spin duo South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi and Adil Rashid of England each dropped three places inside the top 10. Afghanistan ace Rashid Khan (second), Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga (third) and Australia vet Adam Zampa (fourth) jumped a couple of spots each as a result.

    Image credit: PTI

    The spin-dominated top 10 has a new entrant, with tweaker Keshav Maharaj of South Africa hopping seven to 10th overall, following his impressive series against India that saw the 32-year-old grabbing four wickets at an economy of just over seven. India veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin leapt a whopping 28 places to 20th overall, while English seamer Reece Topley enhanced nine to 14th after getting five wickets from four games against Pakistan.

    Image credit: PTI

    There was hardly any change inside the top 10 for all-rounders. The flamboyant Hardik Pandya dropped a spot to fifth overall, while veteran Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan preserved his place at the top.

    (With inputs from PTI)

