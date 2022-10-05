Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Axar earn nominations for September's ICC Player of the Month

    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    September was another action-packed month in cricket. Meanwhile, India's Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Axar Patel have been nominated for September's ICC Player of the Month.

    Image credit: PTI

    On Wednesday, the Indian trio of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Axar Patel was nominated for the ICC 'Player of the Month' award in September's women and men's categories. Skipper Kaur and vice-captain Mandhana have made it to the shortlist for the first time. If one of them wins, they will become the first Indian to win the Women's Player of the Month award, thanks to their star performances in the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) series in England. Axar, in comparison, has been nominated for the men's Player of the Month following his impressive and restrictive bowling shows against Australia and South Africa.

    Image credit: PTI

    Despite a disappointing T20I series in England earlier in September, Kaur was in willful form during the following ODI series. Scoring 221 runs across the three games, she guided India over the finishing line in the opening contest, with a controlled unbeaten 74, before clinching the series in style in the second match. She struck an unbeaten 143 to seal the historic first ODI series triumph for India in England since 1999.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20I RANKINGS - SURYAKUMAR YADAV DROPS TO SECOND, MOHAMMAD RIZWAN RECLAIMS TOP SPOT

    Image credit: PTI

    Another of the most incredible glow of India's batting line-up and last year's victor of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year, Mandhana was also excellent during her time in England last month. She achieved unfailingly across both white-ball series, stressed by her unbeaten 79 during the opening T20I in Derby and 91 in the opening ODI in Canterbury, both of which were match-winning knocks.

    Image credit: Getty

    Mandhana also ceased the month, averaging over 50 in both formats. She had a strike rate of 137 in the shortest format, underscoring the scale of her monthly successes. Nigar Sultana of Bangladesh, who commanded her side to seal its place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, is the third candidate in the women's category.

    ALSO WATCH: IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Image credit: PTI

    So constantly a fundamental threat in India's bowling attack, Axar relished a prolific September, earning his maiden nomination for Player of the Month. Bagging nine wickets at an average of 11.44 and an excellent economy of just 5.72, he notably excelled in the home series against Australia, where he clasped 3/17 in Mohali, 2/13 in Nagpur, and 3/33 in Hyderabad to highlight his momentous credentials as India's critical asset in the T20Is.

    Image credit: PTI

    Cameron Green of Australia was instrumental in notable victories over New Zealand and India. Also, the other nominee is Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, enchanted with a glittering run of performances with the bat.

    (With inputs from PTI)

